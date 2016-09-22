Elections 2016 live blog – Day 2

Planning a morning study session at Fisher? Maybe use the secret Law Library to Fisher tunnel. Guaranteed no hack presence (they’re not allowed to campaign in libraries)! Can recommend. I use it on the reg to avoid Socialist Alternative (the Special Hacks you can count on every damn day of the week).
It’s calmed down now, but this morning started with a BANG (like a gun shot, because we’re all dying, slowly and painfully). We had about 5 campaigners to every voting student at the Jane Foss Russell booth, particularly as they were walking into the exclusion zone. Our reporter witnessed a student literally running into the exclusion zone to avoid the nasty how-to-vote flinging of hacks.
At Fisher the drama is no less, well, dramatic. Our of our eds witnessed a spat between SIN for Honi comedy editor, Will Edwards and WET for Honi ticket member, Justine Landis Hanley. As Landis Hanley ran off crying, Edwards allegedly shouted “Don’t start arguments if you’re just going to run away from every one crying.” Brutal.
There’s also been an off Gadigal rumbling about dirty election tactics being employed by TIME for Honi. Some have alleged (full disclosure: these reports are from people supporting a different Honi ticket) that TIME have been using the residential college points system to encourage voters. For the punter, college students receive points for various activities, like playing sport and being in the college play (is there a college play? Maybe?) which determine which rooms they get. Using the point system to encourage voting is therefore, effectively, a form of bribery. We’ll update you on the details of that allegation as they (if they) unfold.
Oh, and this Hack Christmas, we also have a Hack Birthday! Happy birthday Justine Amin (BNOC from Labor Right, Stand Up). We tried to get comment but Amin has been going strong up and down Gadigal all morning.
Also, just as I was about to end this post on a nice note (we’re not always “AN HONI THAT HATES YOU”), fellow editor Max Hall recounted his morning conversation with the Electoral Officer, Paulene. Apparently it went like this: “How are they this morning Paulene?” “Rabid.” Cool.
Sorry for this essay length post. I’ll keep it to tweet length in future – you millennials!
Goooooooood (maybe) morning!!!!!!! Apologies to those keen punters who awoke in the early morn to follow our seamless coverage of DAY 2 of this year's (jam packed) edition of Representative Democracy Or Just People Being Mean To Each Other????
