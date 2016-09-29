I love other men, therefore I am

Eric Gonzales ponders upon masculinity in men

How should I react when someone brandishes the F-word, livid at my limp-wristed effeteness?

As well-meaning advice in the art of bully deflection, Sir Ian McKellen would tell me to not give a shit. “Gay men are more masculine than straight men,” he tells Sir Patrick Stewart, the Professor X to his Magneto, “because they love other men.” I’d be hard-pressed to impute any malice given his track record of co-founding Stonewall, a UK LGBT rights charity. But as someone who has struggled to find self-esteem beyond the muscle-bound and stoic conception of ideal masculinity, the words fail to resonate.

In actuality, these words assume that masculinity should be equated to a currency of

self-worth, with no space for the feminine. It subtly erases male-identifying people who

aren’t necessarily ‘masculine’ – especially perpetrated in wider society by those who insist on

plastering ‘no fats, no fems, no Asians’ to their dating app biographies. The fetishisation