Two worlds collide

As an international student, the culture shock related to sex manifested itself clearly and intensely in everything that happened during Radical Sex and Consent Week. I simply didn’t want to take off the festival’s signature shirt, even when the scheduled events had finished. A week or so on, I fondly remember my friend from China decorating vulva cookies for Funch. We literally googled the meaning of the word “vulva” as we were doing it. I remember attending the “Gender and Sex Discrimination on campus” panel laden with dozens of questions about all the terminology, but not enough courage to ask them, fearing I’d appear either ignorant or discriminatory. Suffice to say, the event caused me to genuinely admit my illiteracy concerning intersex people.

It would be unimaginable for a Chinese University to offer colourful vulva cookies. It’s also inconceivable that any public institution would highlight the importance of mutual consent when talking about casual sex in China. There’s no need to consent to anything. Casual sex just shouldn’t happen in the first place.

The more you attempt to be integrated into a different society, the more culture shock you are doomed to encounter. Consequently, when moving to Australia from China, I was confronted by an identity crisis of sorts.