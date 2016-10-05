“Critics! Who’d make a living out of killing other people’s dreams?”

Let me start by saying that I feel a little tentative writing this review – the quote above comes from the first fifteen minutes of the Musical Theatre Ensemble’s (MUSE) Spring Slot, Curtains. With that attitude towards critics in mind, let’s proceed.

Curtains follows a murder mystery that occurs on the set of a Wild West musical adaptation of Robin Hood. The cast and crew are the suspects in an investigation lead by a plucky detective.

The cast’s comic timing was impeccable. A script that might have fallen flat in other hands hit all the right punches, with the performers delivering comedy and truth with equal strengths.

The casting was absolutely spot on. From the lead characters to the ensemble, every actor played their role fabulously, filling out a character-heavy show with gusto and individuality. Naming individuals involved seems a tad unfair; this was a strong ensemble show full of talented and committed individuals.

Each and every one of them committed to the world and made the show a beautiful and bustling spectacle. That being said, mention must be made of Aidan Kane, who, without a solo music number, managed to steal the show as Christopher Belling. Similarly, Lisa-Marie Long, Carmen Bernstein, held the show to its comedic standard, delivering punch after punch in glorious sarcastic deadpan.