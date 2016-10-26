In memory of Roozi Araghi

In loving memory of Roozi Araghi – Sydney Uni activist, SRC caseworker, Honi Soit editor and friend.

Roozi Araghi was many things to the people who knew and loved him – an ardent Madonna fan, an activist, a student who fell into the SRC and became a permanent fixture of the place for years to come. He was often all of these things at once, singing along to Madonna and Prince late in the night while editing Honi in the year 2000. His editorial team is still fondly remembered for their unrelenting satire.

He was, in many ways, typical of the kind of people who hang around the SRC – a student activist who narrowly lost a bid for the presidency, and who became a caseworker on graduation. Well-spoken and clever, he was known for his humour and wit and willingness to say the things no one else was willing to say. He was left-wing and queer and wore his politics proudly, refusing to be defined by growing up in the bible belt of Sydney’s Hills district.