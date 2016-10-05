Home / News / Live: October SRC council

Live: October SRC council

By on October 5, 2016

The chronicle of your October 2016 SRC council meeting

Honi Soit October 5, 20167:49 pm

Honi Soit October 5, 20167:41 pm
The motion is being moved by Lily Campbell (Socialist Alternative). Campbell talks about refugees in detention centres, popular support for a ban on Muslim immigration, and her support for the Greens walk out of Parliament during Hanson’s speech. Kim Murphy (Socialist Alternative) seconds the motion and points out that Islamophobia was an issue before Hanson. She identifies Labor and Liberal’s complicity.

Liam Carrigan (Grassroots) speaks on the motion. He congratulates Socialist Alternative on the work they’ve done in this area. He also shames the people who defaced posters advertising their anti-Islamophobia event. He calls for people to get involved in the fight against Reclaim Australia.

April Holcombe (Socialist Alternative) now speaks. Holcombe openly condemns the Labor party for failing to call out Hanson for her racism. Next subject of attack, Waleed Aly. Holcombe calls Aly “an Uncle Tom, effectively.”

Chris Anderton (Socialist Alternative) starts directly challenging the Labor students in the room for working with the Liberal students during the election. Anderton is interrupted by Eleanor Morley (Socialist Alternative) who calls us out for not covering the debate adequately. Exact words were lost on us but something about not being left wing and how we should be ashamed. Don’t worry Morley, we’ve only got one edition left!
Honi Soit October 5, 20167:33 pm

Three positions are up for election: Standing Legal Committee, Director of Student Publications and two members of Intercampus Committee. Our 5 readers should be aware that students fight aggressively in elections to get elected to these positions, but often don’t do anything and resign later in the year.

Irene Oh (Unity) is elected to Director of Student Publications and Standing Legal Committee. No one else nominated. We hope Oh will actually turn up to her shifts unlike ~some~ DSPs this year. No one validly nominated for Intercampus.
Procedural to move to the end of the agenda (to Q2) passes. The motion is about fighting against the rise of Hanson and One Nation. Apparently this has been on the agenda for a few months now.
