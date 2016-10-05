Live: October SRC council

The chronicle of your October 2016 SRC council meeting
Next motion is about the boycott CUB motion proposed by Jack Whitney and Isabella Brook (National Labor Students). Here’s a meme about the campaign –
Okay, we can’t seem to embed tweets. This one’s from @theamwu
April Holcombe (Socialist Alternative) speaks to the motion and starts by saying “I don’t want to ramble”. We’ve figured out what we did “wrong”. It was this tweet by Naaman –
Three positions are up for election: Standing Legal Committee, Director of Student Publications and two members of Intercampus Committee. Our 5 readers should be aware that students fight aggressively in elections to get elected to these positions, but often don’t do anything and resign later in the year.
