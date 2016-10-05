Revelries in Review: Glitter Gala and Law Ball 2k16

A black tie function with no clerkship offer at the end

Adam Ursino attended Glitter Gala… but also Law Ball, which is what this review is about

After an unexpectedly long night at Glitter Gala, I rocked up at Law Ball on Saturday ready to fall asleep. My sleep cycle has worsened, but Law Ball was well worth it.

Four Points by the Sheraton is a stunning venue. Its vibe was aptly compared to the feeling of walking into an expensive store with the knowledge that everything is unaffordable. Darling Harbour’s fireworks provided a picturesque backdrop as the 700+ guests ploughed into meals that sounded much more impressive on the menu (it’s amazing how well a PR team can sell “chicken and potatoes”) but satisfied nevertheless.

The guests were seduced into one of the three spaces Law Ball spanned across by the smooth tones of a jazz band. This, in coalition with the sea of expensively-dressed students and the constant provision of wine set the tone for the night.

As the night progressed, though, the music regressed. The DJ playlist consisted of somewhat lacklustre R&B, punctuated with occasional pop hits that failed to enthuse.

I wondered whether the poor music choices explained why I was approached and asked, in something of a stage whisper – no doubt an attempt to be heard over the pounding music but maintain some subtlety – whether I was sell- ing, or knew anybody who was selling, cocaine or MDMA.

Regardless of the music choices, people seemed to make do. Special mention must go to the group playing limbo using a tie, ushering each other underneath it to the tune of 2010s pop.

There were only a few attempts to embrace the “Film Noir” theme; the most notable was the seldom-used Snapchat geofilter. (I can, of course, conclusively confirm that it was seldom used, because amongst my near encyclopedic list of Snapchat law school friends, the geofilter featured in stories a measly two times).

Ultimately, Law Ball struggled to transition between Nondescript Fancy Event and Raging Dance Party, but the after party helped bridge this gap. Cargo Lounge had a sticky floor to rival Bar Century (RIP) and its playlist was an exponential improvement on Law Ball’s.

Law Ball, for all its missteps, was a solidly enjoyable night. It was both glamorous and groovy, but perhaps the most valuable moments were those that money can’t buy, like the rare opportunity to see law students outside of the library.