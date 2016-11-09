GOP ELEPHANT ENDORSES CLINTON and other news stories – Honi Soit live election coverage

Honi Soit brings you all the best updates from the US election.
Here’s How Jeb Could Still Win
Ann Ding reports.
As the counting begins in more and more states in the U.S., we at Honi have been crunching the numbers and we’ve figured out how our beloved bespectacled baby Jeb Bush could still take out the presidency.
The plan? As Donald Trump goes up to do his victory speech, all Jeb needs to do is put a banana peel on the floor in his path. He’ll slip on the banana peel and go crashing to the floor! How embarrassing! Haha! And as successive candidates come forward to try and take his place – more banana peels! Everywhere! They won’t be able to stop themselves slipping and sliding to their respective demises.
And who will be left at the end, still standing, having eaten upwards of 25 bananas? Who will rise above? You all know who.
Jeb Bush.
Trump more and more likely to grab victory by the pussy.
Oliver Moore cannot take it anymore.
From Campaign chair to inhouse cook? Podesta’s new role as Clinton’s ‘spiritcooking’ White House chef. Stephanie Barahona reports.
President Clinton’s former Hillary for America Campaign chair has found an unlikely new job in the Oval office. Alongside his brother Tony, John Podesta will now serve as Clinton’s personal White House chef. Her preferred meals he says, ‘a single hot red chilli pepper, dipped in a soup of boiled human bone in a spirit-cooked broth.’ ‘I must say he is a better cook then he was a manager,’ President Clinton jeered.
Clifford the big red dog wins by write in votes, everybody is happy. Perri Roach has some good news.
This didn’t actually happen but I wish it did. I love that big red dog. How great would it be to watch Clifford the big red dog getting sworn in as president. Imagine Clifford putting his gigantic red paw on the bible. Would they get a really large bible for him, or would it just be a normal sized bible. Imagine his presidential address. Imagine Clifford woofing into a tiny microphone. Like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWwIyKOCrd8
Copyright © 2016 Students' Representative Council