#repselect 2 Live Blog

By on November 23, 2016

For all the #repselect drama (again)

Honi Soit November 23, 20166:19 pm

Our first election of the night! Your Education Officers for 2017 are April Holcombe (SAlt) and Jenna Schroder (NLS). As the meeting continues, those absent take to twitter to contest why all the positions are being re-elected:

We’ve now moved on to the election of the Vice Presidents. All in all, it’s a pretty calm meeting. No one’s shouted anyone down, there’s light chatter as the factional headkickers fill out the ballots but the vibe is good(ish).
Your Vice Presidents are James Gibson (SLS) and Iman Farrar (NLS)! Onto General Secretary. Paulene declares Alex Fitton (Liberals) ineligible to run, everyone claps and cheers.
Honi Soit November 23, 20166:07 pm

Here are the new deals –

A motion is put by Georgia Mantle (Grassroots) to allow Liam Carrigan (Grassroots) to enter the room. Paulene is not happy. “During the election, Liam made a series of threats against people – some of them violent.” She ends her list of grievances saying, “I will not continue the meeting if Liam is here.” Despite subdued chuckles from the audience, no one can be bothered to challenge her. Liam remains on the bench outside the room.

The room has just voted not to have speeches before voting on nominations. As glad as we are that we can be back with our loved ones earlier tonight, is it perhaps bad that no one – even those who will be elected into $12 000 positions – will have to justify what they plan on doing with their roles? You decide, our loyal live blog readers.
Honi Soit November 23, 20165:56 pm

It looks like we’re quorate! The crowd cheers and claps. The meeting opens at 5.49pm with an acknowledgment of country from Indigenous Officer and General Secretary Georgia Mantle (Grassroots). The position of meeting chair is passed to Returning Officer Paulene Graham. “Let’s hope we do better this time,” she says. We hope so too, Paulene.

Before Paulene takes control as chair, President elect Isabella Brook (NLS) asks if the council accepts the minutes of the previous meeting. The minutes are rejected, meaning all the positions from the last meetings are being re-elected. Cool. We’re probably in for a long night.

Grassroots (Broad Left), NLS (Labor Left), Socialist Alternative and a few Independents – Amelia Chan (previously Unity, recently left) and Irene Oh make up the 17 councillors in the room. Unity and the moderate Liberals are a no show, meaning the 89th Students’ Representative Council will be controlled by NLS, Grassroots and SAlt.
Honi Soit November 23, 20165:30 pm

As Christmas approaches, the SRC has a special gift for you – a SECOND representatives elect meeting. That’s right, 8+ hours of someone pretending they are a woman to get an AA position, people crying in the back of the Professorial Boardroom and students losing faith in humanity wasn’t enough! We’re doing it all over again.

Tweet along, the precious hashtag is repselect. Message us your tips and tell your parents you love them. Not sure why we’re going through this again? Lucky for you, the people’s hero Naaman Zhou wrote this just for you.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 5pm, but in classic SRC style, it’s yet to start. That said, apparently we’ll have quorum soon! Stay tuned.

