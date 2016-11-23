repselect 2 Live Blog

For all the #repselect drama (again)
Our first election of the night! Your Education Officers for 2017 are April Holcombe (SAlt) and Jenna Schroder (NLS). As the meeting continues, those absent take to twitter to contest why all the positions are being re-elected:
Okay, so on what grounds were the minutes rejected? There's literally video evidence that they're all correct. #repselect
— Kerrod Gream
@naamanzhou Chair of Standing Legal @CJCaccamo says he "recommended holding all positions due to regulation irregularities" #repselect
— Naaman Zhou
Here are the new deals –
It looks like we’re quorate! The crowd cheers and claps. The meeting opens at 5.49pm with an acknowledgment of country from Indigenous Officer and General Secretary Georgia Mantle (Grassroots). The position of meeting chair is passed to Returning Officer Paulene Graham. “Let’s hope we do better this time,” she says. We hope so too, Paulene.
As Christmas approaches, the SRC has a special gift for you – a SECOND representatives elect meeting. That’s right, 8+ hours of someone pretending they are a woman to get an AA position, people crying in the back of the Professorial Boardroom and students losing faith in humanity wasn’t enough! We’re doing it all over again.
Tweet along, the precious hashtag is repselect. Message us your tips and tell your parents you love them. Not sure why we’re going through this again? Lucky for you, the people’s hero Naaman Zhou wrote this just for you.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 5pm, but in classic SRC style, it’s yet to start. That said, apparently we’ll have quorum soon! Stay tuned.
Overheard NLS tell the secretary to council they're still waiting for councillors, but are confident of quorum by 5.30 #repselect
— Naaman Zhou
