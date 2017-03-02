HDs and hard dosh

How do students’ marks affect their graduate prospects? It’s a natural concern among those looking to recoup the high costs of tertiary education. But the question is surprisingly difficult to answer.

Central to the University of Sydney’s pitch to students is the promise of impressive graduate outcomes. In the University’s promotional material for parents, “Better employment prospects” is the first reason listed to justify a university education’s importance. Just last November, the University lauded its graduates being ranked as Australia’s most employable in the 2017 QS Graduate Employability Rankings.

Despite this, USyd releases no data on how students’ graduate outcomes differ depending on their academic performance. This is strange. USyd often likens itself to a business, but a business whose products’ effects depend hugely on whether they’re consumed ‘as recommended’ should take some steps to collect and release information about those effects.

When asked about the effect of marks on graduate outcomes, a University spokesperson said that the relevant data was collected, but not publicised, because employment outcomes result from “the complex interaction of a large number of factors” aside from marks, including the student’s degree and their geographic location.