National Day of Student Protest
Comedy, The Garter //

Nation’s second most racist cartoonist ‘ready to step up’

He has some very racist shoes to fill

artist on tablet
by

Yagaddabekidden, NSW.

In a press release written on—is that a Golliwog logo? Jesus!—sorry, in a press release circulated today, Mullumbimby Courier artist, Jim Peel, announced his readiness to take up the mantle as Australia’s most racist cartoonist.

“What happened to Bill is terrible”, wrote Peel, “and possibly a Jewish conspiracy” he continued before asking us to redact that line.

“We all have to band together to continue his work” said Peel, calling out to the nation’s truthers and skeptics to “pick up a pen and draw a slur.”

Peel, 56, has worked in relative obscurity since taking a post at the Courier in 1990, but gained a reputation among fans as a racist’s racist, for his subversive use of colour and ardent belief in the right to punch down.

Filed under:
The Births, Deaths and Marriages Child

News

2016 in Births, Deaths and Marriages

By

campus_protest

News

2016 in breaking news

By

traction-feat-image

Lists

2016 in traction

By

editors-pics

Lists

2016 in editors’ picks and overlooked gems

By

14895697_10211301880731474_2134999220_o

News

The Jacaranda tree in the Quad has died

By