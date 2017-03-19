Really long, many words – OWeek Edition

Your thesis, explained using the most common 1000 words in the english language.

Last year Emma Balfour did her American Studies honours thesis with the United States Studies Centre about the politics of memes in the 2016 US primary election

My project was about what American political candidate character is like in computer culture. I wish I could talk about this administration more, but my project finish before the election and before computer culture is so much violence.

I talk about last year American election, pretty much only first part of election. A lot of my project is about the current President, the woman, old reality television man, and the Southern “star-sign kill” man. I also talk about how computer culture change and grow over the election – less good, more violence. But star sign kill man section is a high.

I realise that people do not like it when American political candidate talk with computer culture; people like when American political candidate talk with political culture. While current President talk to American people with bad political talk, the woman want to talk to American people with bad computer culture talk. That is why many people vote today President – he “listen” to computer culture and talk in political word (and does not talk in bad computer culture word like she does). Old reality television man also talk in political word and not culture.

People like computer culture, but computer culture is bad for political culture.