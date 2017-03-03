USyd OWeek goody bag bonanza

University societies are not measured by the debauchery of their balls or the bloodthirstiness of their infighting, but in the contents of their goody bags.

Subski: A voucher for any cocktail at Scubar, where the discount percentage is proportional to the amount of clothing you’ve removed (the cocktail must contain Captain Morgan spiced rum). You also receive a can of Lynx Dark Temptation, and custom-Subski condoms, but no lube.

Evangelical Union: Apple-flavoured lube. No condom.

Michael Spence Appreciation Society: MSAS have upped the ante this year with an oak-framed portrait featuring the vice chancellor polishing his Order of Australia medallion.

Business Society: Two Ernst & Young laptop stickers and a Tissot Chemin des Tourelles wristwatch – a significant downgrade from last year’s Vacheron Constantin model.

Post-ironic Club: A fake Supreme t-shirt and an Oxford English Dictionary with the definitions of ‘postmodernism’, ‘aesthetic’, ‘woke’, and ‘meta’ bookmarked for new members.

Honi Soit Society: a copy of Farrago.