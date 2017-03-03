The Ethics Centre
Comedy, The Garter // Oweek

USyd OWeek goody bag bonanza

What a haul!

OWeek Bag This year's goody bags put the O in OWeek. Photograph: Naaman Zhou
by

University societies are not measured by the debauchery of their balls or the bloodthirstiness of their infighting, but in the contents of their goody bags.

Subski: A voucher for any cocktail at Scubar, where the discount percentage is proportional to the amount of clothing you’ve removed (the cocktail must contain Captain Morgan spiced rum). You also receive a can of Lynx Dark Temptation, and custom-Subski condoms, but no lube.

Evangelical Union: Apple-flavoured lube. No condom.

Michael Spence Appreciation Society: MSAS have upped the ante this year with an oak-framed portrait featuring the vice chancellor polishing his Order of Australia medallion.

Business Society: Two Ernst & Young laptop stickers and a Tissot Chemin des Tourelles wristwatch – a significant downgrade from last year’s Vacheron Constantin model.

Post-ironic Club: A fake Supreme t-shirt and an Oxford English Dictionary with the definitions of ‘postmodernism’, ‘aesthetic’, ‘woke’, and ‘meta’ bookmarked for new members.

Honi Soit Society: a copy of Farrago.

Filed under:
The Births, Deaths and Marriages Child

News

2016 in Births, Deaths and Marriages

By

campus_protest

News

2016 in breaking news

By

traction-feat-image

Lists

2016 in traction

By

editors-pics

Lists

2016 in editors’ picks and overlooked gems

By

14895697_10211301880731474_2134999220_o

News

The Jacaranda tree in the Quad has died

By