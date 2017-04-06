CPC week 5: Boogie board, Redpill screening and more

BOOGIE BOARD

University of Sydney Union Board election nominations have now been open for two weeks, and will close on Monday, April 10.

Honi can confirm the following people are running — which is what you should do (quickly, and in the opposite direction) if they message you asking to “grab a coffee at Courtyard” anytime in the next three weeks.

NLS (Labor Left) has preselected Adam Torres, a current SRC Director of Student Publications who managed last year’s SIN for Honi campaign and was also the SRC’s 2016 Ethnocultural Officer. Torres told Honi, “I intend to have two managers, I’m currently in the process of confirming them”.

On the right side of the Labor spectrum, Unity will be nominating current SRC councillor Claudia Gulbransen-Diaz, as we suggested in week one. She will be managed by Adam Boidin, Connor Wherrett and Luke Gallagher.

Alexander Shu, a revue personality and one of the SRC’s 2016 International Students’ Officers, will also be running, hopefully on the colour blue. Although his slogan isn’t finalised, he said it “will be really interesting”.

Current SRC International Students’ Officer and reporter for this here student paper Zhixian Wang will also probably run, but hasn’t finalised the details of her campaign yet.

As we reported in week one, Jacob Masina is running. He will be managed by moderate Liberals Edward McCann, Brendan Ma and Tim Berney-Gibson. He is running as an “independent with the full support of the mod Libs,” according to McCann.

Masina also emphasised that he “will NOT be a Liberal candidate”.

“I am running to support, represent and advocate for the views of mainstream students,” Masina told Honi.

“As it is an election for a Board of Directors we don’t need politics to interfere unnecessarily.” Masina is the current Secretary of the Sydney University Liberal Club and was an SRC councillor in 2016.

Honi also reported independent Liliana Tai’s intention to run for Board, back in week one.

We understand she’s still planning her campaign, but she hasn’t released any further details to Honi.

COMBUSTIBLE FILM SCREENING

Much like the climax of Quentin Tarrantino’s Inglorious Basterds, a film screening of Redpill — a film about the ‘men’s rights activism’ movement — looks set to go up in flames.

The screening, presented jointly by USU societies BROsoc, the Sydney University Students for Liberty, and The University of Sydney Conservative Club, only has a Facebook event for now, with no venue specified as yet. Despite this, it has already prompted some vigorous sledging.

Watch this space. Hopefully there won’t be any ticket scalping.

BROWN NOSING AROUND

The Law School toilets turned brown last week. Despite the most obvious explanation, sources told the Camperdown Public Chatterbox that the colour was not a result of the Law School being more full of shit than usual. Instead, the cause seems to have been an influx of muddy water after the recent downfall — in a rare good deed, the Law School uses recycled water to flush its toilets. However, contract does not protect a volunteer, so Honi suspects that the University’s pending lawsuit against mother nature is unlikely to be successful.