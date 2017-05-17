Protest student Fee increases - Wed 17th May
News // Protest

Students protest proposed fee increases

The protest at USyd was one of a number at universities around the country

Protesters gathered outside Fisher. Protesters gathered outside Fisher Library at the May 17 NDA.
by and

Around 200 students protested the Federal Budget today in a march from USyd’s Fisher Library to the University of Technology, Sydney.

The event accompanied similar protests at universities across the country as part of the National Union of Students’ (NUS) National Day of Action (NDA).

The proposed budget measures will see the current HECS repayment threshold dropped from $55,000 to $42,000 per year, as well as a total increase of 7.5% to university fees by 2022.

University of Sydney Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Wom*n’s Officer Imogen Grant told Honi, “today we’re protesting the hideous cuts from the Liberal government towards the education sector, the largest cuts we’ve seen in over a decade.

“The cuts to the education sector will hurt women the most, the lowering of the HECS threshold will see that women will take, due to the pay gap, longer to pay off their degree, and they’ll pay more money in comparison to their male counterparts.”

SRC General Secretary Daniel Ergas said, “We’re here today because we won when we beat fee deregulation, and we know that when students organise together and take to the streets we can scare the government into doing the right thing.

“We’ve got a group of at least 200 people here and that’s a remarkable achievement considering how many other responsibilities students have.”

SRC Education Officer April Holcombe, Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon, NUS President Sophie Johnston and USyd student Kim Murphy spoke outside Fisher Library before the protesters began marching.

The protest was observed by police at the University of Sydney, with a stronger presence awaiting protesters along City Road and at UTS.

The event attracted significantly more protesters than the March NDA, as well as filming crews from the ABC, SBS, Channel 7 and Channel 10.

Filed under:
NUS Education campaign image claiming that University of Sydney Arts students will incur a 33% fee hike under its new compulsory four-year arts degree. The word 'compulsory' is circled and labelled 'FAKE NEWS'.

Strategic Plan

New degree confuses the NUS and everyone else too

By

Mega Exchange Partnerships

Student Exchange

USyd rolling out ‘super-exchange’ partnerships

By

Really long, many words

Misc

Really long, many words: week 4

By

Reprint, reuse, recycle

Misc

Reprint, reuse, recycle: week 4

By

The 2017 SRC logo with Krispy Kreme's around it.

SRC

The case for a low SES officer

There is one marginalised group lacking representation on the Student Representative Council.

By