USyd graduate vying to be the next Bondi Vet

University of Sydney graduate James Crowley is one of many veterinarians across Australia vying to become the new host of popular television show Bondi Vet.

Channel 10 is searching for a replacement for current host Dr Chris Brown as the show enters its 10th season.

Applications have flooded in from around the country, with colleagues, friends and clients nominating their favourite vets.

Crowley, a graduate of the class of 2012 and current staff member of the University of Sydney Emergency Vet Clinic, believes his five years of professional media experience and easygoing nature set him apart from his competitors.

Crowley told Honi, “I have the right balance between technical expertise, veterinary knowledge, and personality that is important for being a good veterinarian in the media”.

“I think I’ll be able to give a good representation of the vet industry and the world behind the doors of the vet clinic.”

Crowley has experience in print and online media, and has himself appeared on the Today show and Nova FM radio.

An Allambie Vet Facebook campaign following former patient Oscar the Fat Cat’s weight loss journey gained traction in the mainstream media, prompting his friends to nominate him for the position.

Since then, numerous satisfied clients have testified to Crowley’s aptitude for the role on the Bondi Vet website.

Brown left the show after nine years to focus on his career in the vet clinic and further opportunities on the small screen.

He is also a co-host of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and a travel reporter on The Living Room.

When Honi asked how he compares to Brown, Crowley joked, “In the looks department I’ve got blonde hair, but I’m not as tall and my jawline isn’t as strong”.