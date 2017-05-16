Protest student Fee increases - Wed 17th May
News // Veterinary Science

USyd graduate vying to be the next Bondi Vet

Current Bondi Vet Dr Chris Brown has resigned after nine seasons.

A photo of James Crowley with a dog James Crowley and a Very Good Boy. Image courtesy of James Crowley
by

University of Sydney graduate James Crowley is one of many veterinarians across Australia vying to become the new host of popular television show Bondi Vet.

Channel 10 is searching for a replacement for current host Dr Chris Brown as the show enters its 10th season.

Applications have flooded in from around the country, with colleagues, friends and clients nominating their favourite vets.

Crowley, a graduate of the class of 2012 and current staff member of the University of Sydney Emergency Vet Clinic, believes his five years of professional media experience and easygoing nature set him apart from his competitors.

Crowley told Honi, “I have the right balance between technical expertise, veterinary knowledge, and personality that is important for being a good veterinarian in the media”.

“I think I’ll be able to give a good representation of the vet industry and the world behind the doors of the vet clinic.”

Crowley has experience in print and online media, and has himself appeared on the Today show and Nova FM radio.

An Allambie Vet Facebook campaign following former patient Oscar the Fat Cat’s weight loss journey gained traction in the mainstream media, prompting his friends to nominate him for the position.

Since then, numerous satisfied clients have testified to Crowley’s aptitude for the role on the Bondi Vet website.

Brown left the show after nine years to focus on his career in the vet clinic and further opportunities on the small screen.

He is also a co-host of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and a travel reporter on The Living Room.

When Honi asked how he compares to Brown, Crowley joked, “In the looks department I’ve got blonde hair, but I’m not as tall and my jawline isn’t as strong”.

Filed under:
NUS Education campaign image claiming that University of Sydney Arts students will incur a 33% fee hike under its new compulsory four-year arts degree. The word 'compulsory' is circled and labelled 'FAKE NEWS'.

Strategic Plan

New degree confuses the NUS and everyone else too

By

Mega Exchange Partnerships

Student Exchange

USyd rolling out ‘super-exchange’ partnerships

By

Really long, many words

Misc

Really long, many words: week 4

By

Reprint, reuse, recycle

Misc

Reprint, reuse, recycle: week 4

By

The 2017 SRC logo with Krispy Kreme's around it.

SRC

The case for a low SES officer

There is one marginalised group lacking representation on the Student Representative Council.

By