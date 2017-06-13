‘Cut to the Feeling’ is unadulterated joy and pure passion

“I wanna cut through the crowds / break the ceiling,” sings Carly Rae Jepsen in the chorus of her new single ‘Cut to the Feeling’. The track is loud, powering through soaring synths and a marching beat that underscores Jepsen’s power. It’s instant. It’s exciting, and excited. It’s unapologetically participatory.

It’s quintessential Carly Rae Jepsen.

Jepsen has occupied an odd space in the pop music landscape for some time now. A perpetual underdog, she’s been mercilessly memed since her ‘Call Me Maybe’ days, and yet she never fails to surprise — and perhaps that’s what granted her a sort of longevity beyond her one-hit wonder. Her 2015 masterpiece E-MOT-ION trod a delicate temporality: completely ahead of its time but so precise in its exploration of the feelings of a fear-addled generation. While the album failed commercially, among critics and online subcultures, it developed a cult following, hailed as an underrated gem.