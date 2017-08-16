RO confirms she will not accept 17 late Grassroots SRC council nominations

Nominations for this year’s Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and Honi Soit elections closed at 4.30pm today, but 17 hopeful councillors have been excluded from the ballot after handing in their forms under one minute late.

Though the returning officer said she would consider the nominations, she has since confirmed to Honi that they will not be included on the ballot, citing past rulings as precedent.

They would have supported Grassroots candidate Imogen Grant’s bid for Presidency.

Grant will be running against two other candidates Brendan Ma (Independent) and Bella Pytka (Sydney Labor Students).

Pytka will be supported by USyd’s two other Labor factions, National Labor Students and Student Unity, while Ma, a member of the Liberal Party, is running with Liberal support and the support of councillors running as independents.

Grant and Pytka both have experience in paid SRC office bearer roles, serving as Wom*n’s Officer and General Secretary respectively this year, while Ma is currently a councillor.

Honi approached Grassroots member Anna Hush but she declined to comment.

