Bella Pytka purged from SLS after planned defection

Unsuccessful Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Presidential candidate Isabella Pytka has been purged from her faction Sydney Labor Students (Labor left) last night, after it was revealed she had been preparing to defect to Student Unity (Labor right).

In a statement sent to Honi, SLS alleged that Pytka, who served as the SRC’s General Secretary this year, had been “planning for months to defect to Labor Right if she were elected as SRC president”.

According to SLS, Pytka had been communicating privately with members of the right “stating that she hates Labor Left and wants to leave”. Honi also received screenshots of conversations between Pytka and a member of Unity, in which Pytka expressed her dislike for people in her faction and desire to leave.

In light of this, SLS decided unanimously to purge Pytka from the faction.

Pytka, who was supported by all three Labor factions, finished third in this week’s presidential election, receiving 910 first preferences. However, her preferences were instrumental in helping Switch/Grassroots’ Imogen Grant narrowly defeat Moderate Liberal Brendan Ma.

In a Facebook post last night, Pytka criticised the right of her party, claiming that they had pressured her to run a less progressive campaign than she otherwise would have.

“It is clear that they do not stand for an outspoken voice for students. I listened to these people and I wholeheartedly regret my decision to do so. I should have known better”, Pytka’s post stated.

If the claims made by SLS are true, Pytka’s post appears to contradict her actual intentions.

Pytka did not respond to Honi’s request for comment.