SRC ELECTIONS
News // Src Elections 2017

SRC exit polls: day two

Day two of the most boring SRC election in at least three years.

If the technology holds up, the charts at the bottom of this article will update live as the figures come in. If the technology holds up, the charts at the bottom of this article will update live as the figures come in.
by , and

It’s the end of day two, and results have stayed fairly steady since yesterday, reflecting a very boring day on the campaign trail.

Brendan Ma remains ahead in first preferences (41 per cent), followed by Bella Pytka (31 per cent) and Imogen Grant (28 per cent) based on 350 responses over yesterday and today.

Given at least 600 votes had been cast across the Jane Foss Russell and Fisher polling booths by 1pm, this poll may not be indicative of the final numbers.

However, with 73 of Grant’s 99 votes putting Pytka as second preference, and only five preferencing Ma, Pytka would take the lead if Grant came third and is excluded.

Heat is still leading the Honi race over Mint, with 206 votes (62.8 per cent) to Mint’s 122 (37.2 per cent).

Before we break down today’s results, a quick note: today, our exit poll asked students which brand they voted for on the large white Council ballot, but some students who had only voted on that ballot were unable to submit a response to our form. This was rectified in the afternoon.

Both Ma and Grant more than doubled their votes from yesterday, going from 69 to 143 and 43 to 99 respectively. Pytka, on the other hand, went from 60 to 108, meaning she got fewer first preferences today (48) than Grant (56).

Most students who voted for Grant also voted for Switch on the Council ballot (71.4 per cent). Slightly fewer students voted both Pytka and Stand Up (62.5 per cent). People who voted for Ma were almost evenly split between voting for Vision (33.3 per cent) and Panda (30.7 per cent) for Council.

Filed under:
Vice Chancellor Michael Spence.

Michael Spence

Michael Spence: the fair controller?

The Vice Chancellor has been in the role for almost a decade; his drive to reshape the University seems to have only grown.

By

A photograph of Eastern Avenue at university, with a number of coloured campaign A-frams scattered here and there along the footpath

SRC Elections

In-person campaigning for SRC elections begins

By

Co-Queer Officer Connor Parissis and a member of the 'No' stall face off in the middle of the rally. Photo: Kishor Napier-Raman

Marriage Equality

Eastern Avenue ‘No’ stall overrun by pro-marriage equality student activists

By and

St Paul's College

Colleges

College scandals obscure the need for student housing

By

Mint for Honi goes up in flames

Honi Elections

Mint for Honi withdraws from the race

By