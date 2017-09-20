SRC exit polls: day two

It’s the end of day two, and results have stayed fairly steady since yesterday, reflecting a very boring day on the campaign trail.

Brendan Ma remains ahead in first preferences (41 per cent), followed by Bella Pytka (31 per cent) and Imogen Grant (28 per cent) based on 350 responses over yesterday and today.

Given at least 600 votes had been cast across the Jane Foss Russell and Fisher polling booths by 1pm, this poll may not be indicative of the final numbers.

However, with 73 of Grant’s 99 votes putting Pytka as second preference, and only five preferencing Ma, Pytka would take the lead if Grant came third and is excluded.

Heat is still leading the Honi race over Mint, with 206 votes (62.8 per cent) to Mint’s 122 (37.2 per cent).

Before we break down today’s results, a quick note: today, our exit poll asked students which brand they voted for on the large white Council ballot, but some students who had only voted on that ballot were unable to submit a response to our form. This was rectified in the afternoon.

Both Ma and Grant more than doubled their votes from yesterday, going from 69 to 143 and 43 to 99 respectively. Pytka, on the other hand, went from 60 to 108, meaning she got fewer first preferences today (48) than Grant (56).

Most students who voted for Grant also voted for Switch on the Council ballot (71.4 per cent). Slightly fewer students voted both Pytka and Stand Up (62.5 per cent). People who voted for Ma were almost evenly split between voting for Vision (33.3 per cent) and Panda (30.7 per cent) for Council.