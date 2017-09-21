SRC Officer Reports – Week 8, Semester 2, 2017

President’s Report

Isobella Brook

As you’re reading this report there’s probably a collective sigh of relief spreading over the student body. We’re only a few days away from mid-semester break and it’s almost the end of the SRC elections. If you’re reading this on Wednesday or Thursday and you haven’t voted in the SRC elections, please consider taking 5 minutes out of your day to have your voice heard. It’s super easy to get overwhelmed by the swarms of people in coloured shirts and forget why these elections are important. They’re important because this is your SRC. The SRC is here to represent you and we’re funded by your money. So vote to make sure that the people leading this organisation next year are people who are experienced, people who you can trust and people who will fight for you.

Last Wednesday the SRC joined the NTEU in their 24 hr strike action. SRC activists and office bearers joined the picket lines and spoke to students about why the strikes were happening and why it’s important to support our staff. While the strikes were successful in shutting down most of the uni, the fight continues. University management is still yet to commit to job security for staff, they have not offered an actual pay rise and they refuse to increase the conditions of casual workers. The NTEU has voted to take further industrial action for 48hrs on the 4 and 5 of October and the SRC will continue to stand in solidarity with their struggle.

Unfortunately last week a homophobic stall appeared on eastern avenue with “It’s Okay to Vote No” signs. Students at this stall were overheard equating homosexuality with pedophilia, incest and bestiality. The SRC strongly condemns this hurtful and hateful rhetoric and we have written to the Vice-Chancellor to express our disappointment. I wanted to take this time to remind you all that we can’t be complacent when it comes to marriage equality. In order to win we need to shut down these bigots wherever they appear. There’s a post office in the Pharamacy Building on campus – don’t forget to vote YES and drop off your ballot.