University bans Waterstreet jobs from CareerHub amid protests

The University of Sydney has removed a job advertisement and put a ban on further advertising from Rake Chambers in the University’s CareerHub following allegations that Charles Waterstreet sexually harassed a USyd student while she worked for him.

“The personal safety of our students is of primary concern,” a University spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, law student Tina Huang wrote in New Matilda: “[During the interview, Waterstreet] showed me photos of naked women and someone receiving a handjob.” Huang was made aware of the position through the University’s CareerHub.

The news came during a USyd Wom*n’s Collective protest calling for the University to stop promoting positions at Rake Chambers.

“It is rare that a harasser is publicly accused. Powerful men like Waterstreet usually get to harass women with impunity, no matter how many people in their industry know about it,” the Collective said.

“It is incredibly brave for Tina to speak out about a situation where the power differential between Waterstreet and herself was staggering.”

Huang provided the following statement:

“A high school teacher once said to me, ‘we must remain true to the perennial task of being idealistic in a world that is far from ideal.’

Calling out Waterstreet was my attempt at idealism. I am glad that today, it worked. I like to think we are in a cultural moment of change. One where it is finally possible for women to break through their own fear and solitude and to speak truth to power.

Today, Waterstreet said in the Daily Telegraph that he had been taken out of context and “victimised”. Men recasting themselves as the victim is a classic way of reallocating blame for sexual harassment onto the victim. My statements were about his actions. And if Waterstreet feels “victimised” by critical attention to his actions then this only reveals that he is not used to having to deal with the consequences of his behaviour, not that there should be less bravery in the face of harassment.

I am proud of the University of Sydney today for standing with victims of sexual harassment and announcing that they will no longer publish Waterstreet’s ads on Careerhub. If this announcement protects even one student from harassment at the hands of Waterstreet, then make no mistake, everything we did today will have been worth it.”

If you have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment and feel you would like to speak to someone for support or information, NSW Rape Crisis Centre (Phone: 1800 424 017) can provide counselling 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

A new national University Support Line is available: 1800 572 224

The support line will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It will operate until 30 November 2017.