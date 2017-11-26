Biggest ‘scoops’ of 2017

By Maani Truu and Nick Bonyhady; January 18

“Thousands of books and multimedia items are headed for the shredder as the University of Sydney Library embarks on a disposal process to free up space.”

By Justine Landis-Hanley; March 9

“A letter obtained by Honi reveals the University of Sydney objected to police releasing information about an attempted assault on campus last year in the name of ‘public interest’.”

By Liam Donohoe; May 18

“An anonymous source said Flynn, ‘basically promised free gym membership to all college kids’ during a speech Flynn delivered at St Paul’s formal dinner, one that was subsequently endorsed by the college’s senior student. It is unclear whether Flynn intends to offer free gym memberships to non-college members of the University community.”

By Alison Xiao and Natassia Chrysanthos; June 7

“Students are allegedly offered pay of $10 per hour during their training stage, although that period can last for over a month, and paid up to $14 per hour otherwise. This is well below the minimum wage in Australia, and would likely constitute a breach of the Fair Work Act 2009.“

By Siobhan Ryan; July 20

“The University has replanted its famous jacaranda tree in the Quadrangle alongside a native Illawarra flame tree.”

By Maani Truu and Natassia Chrysanthos; July 31

The student briefing process has been muddled, and representatives including Wom*n’s Officers have not been made privy to results.”

By Siobhan Ryan; August 15

“The University of Sydney’s residential colleges have not committed to releasing their individual reports from former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick’s review into college culture. While the University has committed to publicly releasing any report it receives from the review, it confirmed that ‘any material provided directly to [colleges] is a matter for them’.”

By Ann Ding; August 17

“At a meeting today, USyd staff who are part of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) voted to take strike action on August 26 (the university’s Open Day) and September 13.”

See also ‘No more strikes: union accepts university management offer’ by Natassia Chrysanthos on September 21.

By Jayce Carrano; August 21

“The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) Board has today voted to implement a five per cent penalty per calendar day for late assignments from 2018 onwards.”

By Justine Landis-Hanley and Kishor Napier-Raman; August 25

“The USU Board voted against closing its outlets while in camera (confidentially, without media or attendees allowed) in a June meeting before the current directors had assumed their roles, USU President Courtney Thompson announced at a board meeting this afternoon.

By Nick Bonyhady and Natassia Chrysanthos; September 2

“Sophie York authorised the recent ‘No’ campaign ad which featured three mothers stating that marriage equality would lead to ‘radical gay education’.”

By Maani Truu; October 26

“The University of Sydney has removed a job advertisement and put a ban on further advertising from Rake Chambers in the University’s CareerHub following allegations that Charles Waterstreet sexually harassed a USyd student while she worked for him.”