Fuck, It Seems Like Mike is Really Going Through Something. I Hope Someone Messages Him.

God, I’ve seen some cries for help before but that status Mike just posted takes the cake. Even by his standards that’s a pretty sad one. I just hope someone reads that and checks in with him because it seems like he could really use it. I mean, I’d do it but, like, what would I even say? I don’t know him that well. I’m sure there’s someone in his support network who’s teed up to take care of this—like Ben! Definitely. Ben’s going to message him for sure. Ben lives for this shit.

You know what, I’ll wait it out. Stuff like this always comes in ebbs and flows, and if Mike writes another status in the next day or so I will definitely send him a message. I don’t want to jump the gun and send him something while someone’s already talking to him. Hell, maybe he’s getting too many messages. I don’t want to swamp the guy, that’s the last thing he needs right now.

Oh Jesus, it’s been ten minutes now and it’s still only got two likes. That’s not great traction. Fuck, Ben hasn’t even liked it? Come on, man. I really thought there’d at least be a comment by now. Even just from Mike’s sister or something. Yikes. I just wish there was something I could do—and, you know, someone else to do it for me.