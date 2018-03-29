God is dead

“I never had any significant religious experiences. Since becoming irreligious, I haven’t given the idea of ‘God’ or religion much thought. I’m definitely better without it.”

My sister tells me all this over coffee. At 20, she now identifies as an agnostic, five years after she first turned to atheism during high school. “It was definitely tough,” she says. “I had to hide it from everyone because I was afraid of what people would’ve thought. Many people think, as a Middle Eastern [person], religion is inextricably linked to your identity. That’s simply not true [for me].”

My sister and I were brought up by Iraqi-Assyrian parents, passionate followers of the Assyrian Church. Few other ethnic groups are as dedicated to preserving their ethno-religious identity as the Assyrians. Assyrians descend from the ancient Aramaic-speaking population of Northern Mesopotamia (modern day Northern Iraq), which adopted Christianity in the 1st century and pioneered the religion in the Near East. In the modern day, Assyrians have been relentlessly persecuted as a Christian group since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“Assyrians see themselves as a crucifix,” says a friend. The crucifix at once combines death, sacrifice, and the Christian faith – ideas symbiotically related in the Assyrian self-imagination. He says the Assyrian identity is tied to the persecution of Syriac Christianity, than in the egos of a specific homeland or nation.

“Assyrians have been convinced and have convinced themselves that churches are sources of legitimacy, continuity and guidance in a fundamentally hostile world,” says Mardean Isaac, a British Assyrian journalist. “And that has rendered them susceptible to the partisanship, narrow-mindedness, subservience, and personal stultification that all of our churches inflict.”

Declaring disbelief in God in Middle Eastern cultures is already difficult but somehow, as an Assyrian, it is so much worse.

My sister and I have had to unlearn the deep seated fallacy that religion makes you a better person, while also convincing ourselves rejecting God is not rejecting our culture. Atheism is a deliberate choice, religiosity is the norm and default. Our community not only expects us to believe in a divine spirit, but also shields us from science.

I was raised an Orthodox. I felt very strongly about religion when I was a kid, an easy feat considering it was all I really knew.

But high school was very, very different. My sister told me she was an atheist and was my entry point to New Atheism. I started listening to talks from Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens and Sam Harris, and by the end of my first year, I had a playlist of Youtube debates between leading church figures and prominent atheists. I argued, or ‘debated’, with my sister about atheism all the time. I still believed in a God, but I was slowly losing faith.

Entering university, new friendships and secular professors intensified the doubt. One day a close friend, also of Middle Eastern descent, suddenly confessed he was an atheist. He said his religious belief was based on little more than fear and guilt, and as he aged, it became harder for him to reconcile his values with the conservatism he’d experience at Church and in school.

“It [religion] was about traditions and rules,” my friend said. “Not a personal relationship with God – and certainly not about any ‘interrogations.” What was previously acceptable took on new meanings. The hypocrisy of Christianity seemed so obvious, so stark.

Without my parents knowing, I threw out all my religious texts and distanced myself from the Assyrian community by refusing to mingle with people I feared would judge me. What emerged was a new commitment to scientific and secular thinking, accompanied by an explicit rejection of the supernatural. I found no compelling reason to believe in God. My atheist identity was constructed in terms of what was not.

Yet I still have only told a few friends I am an atheist. Not because of my own shame, but rather anxiety about the repercussions from my community. There remains a deeply ingrained idea that one must be Christian in order to be Assyrian.

Before writing this piece, I asked my sister and friends if I should remain anonymous. I worried about being ostracised by my family and my community. How would my fellow Assyrians view me if they read this article?

“I understand the social cost,” Mardean says, when I tell him what I’m writing. “But as an aspiring Assyrian journalist, you have the chance to strike a significant blow against these merchants of ignorance by being bold.”

“It is ridiculous and terrible (and embarrassing) that declaring an intellectually critical/independent stance should result in persecution, but given that’s the situation we’re in, we have to respond with courage.”

Ivan Kakovitch, an Iranian-Assyrian author and journalist, wrote extensively about the need to separate the Assyrian identity from religion. In 1974, he wrote the Assyrian manifesto, in which he proclaimed that an Assyrian is an Assyrian, “whether such a person be a monarchist, Marxist, socialist, Ba’atist, capitalist or atheist, Evangelist, Catholic Jacobite or Nestorian.”

There are Assyrian atheists. I am one of them.