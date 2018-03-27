Roman Horror Show

Content note: eating disorders, sexual assault

Autumn is beautiful in the Eternal City. In the afternoon, the Roman pines turn yellow—as though their leaves were about to turn and fall. Of course, the Roman pine is evergreen, but I didn’t know that when I arrived in Italy. Like many Australians, I believed in the romance of Europe—deciduous autumns, culture and cobblestones. So I remember waiting outside Fiumicino’s arrival hall, gawking up at a pair of pines and wondering what they’d look like, leaf-bare under the inevitable snow.

It didn’t snow at all while I was in Italy. And that wasn’t the only part of my exchange that didn’t follow the script.

For eight months, I lived in a villa in Frascati, an outer suburb of Rome, at the Academy Vivarium Novum. The Academy does not accept women. All students are men aged between 16 and 24. Everyone lives, studies, eats and sleeps in the villa. The gates are locked during the week, opening only on Sundays. Alcohol is banned. Only classical music can be listened to. There is no wifi. Swearing is forbidden.

And the only spoken language is Latin.

I knew all of this before I arrived at the Academy. This place makes no secret about its modus vivendi. Still, I signed up. I’m a classics major who thinks ancient languages should be taught like modern ones—spoken as well as written, conversational as well as formal. Worldwide, the Academy is one of the only institutions that uses this pedagogy.

It also doesn’t charge fees. None of its 35 or so students pays a cent.

I did not come to the Academy expecting to thrive under its bizarre rules. I half-expected they wouldn’t be enforced, or that I’d slip around them. In my mind, my exchange would still be all Roman Holiday: espresso bars, vespas, jaunts to the Forum, pizza and gelato.

Instead, it was basically monastic. Every day at the Academy was the same. Breakfast was at 8, followed by an hour of chores at 9. Class began at 10 and ran until 1:30. At 1:30, we ate lunch, then more classes from 3:30 until dinner at 9. Sometimes, there were free periods. We were encouraged to read, or stroll in the gardens.

My problems started early in the day. I’m not one for waking up early and I don’t like eating in the morning. So I would sleep in and arrive for chores at 9. This was against the rules: meals were meant to be communal. After a few skipped breakfasts, a senior student took me aside. We were all one big “family”, he said (in Latin), and I was rejecting my “brothers”.

This was more than just a language school; it was a place with an ideology, styling itself as a res publica litterarum or a ‘commonwealth of literature’. By absorbing the philosophy of the ancients and the humanities, we were to revive all that the modern world had lost: community, scholarship, balance and order, a sense of the greater good.

The source of this ideology was the Academy’s founder. A man in his 50s, aristocratic and well-connected, he was rumoured to have sunk his fortune into the Academy. He was uniquely well read, but dismissed modern academia, modern art and modern society as degenerate.

The founder’s views were repugnant. He thought depression was the product of a weak will. He often suggested that women were morally suspect, or a distraction from the life of the mind. To impress guests, he would parade around the Academy’s three Chinese students, in an overweening show of diversity.

Balding and overweight, the founder demanded love. He would caress students’ hands and faces as he spoke to them. This treatment wasn’t optional: once, at dinner, when a young student flinched away from being caressed, the founder slammed the boy’s head against the table.

And yet, this man had a loyal following. All the Academy’s teachers were former students, who stayed on with no pay out of love for this man. They acted as enforcers, too. One made a point of sitting near suspect students at mealtimes, occasionally sniffing for alcohol fumes on their breath.

But overt control was not normally necessary: the Academy’s power rested in language. That was clear when it came to the founder himself, who was an orator in the Ciceronian sense of the word. While the man was speaking, it was hard not to be convinced. It was even harder to argue back. Every student came to the Academy unable to speak Latin. The teachers, by contrast, were fluent. Which meant it was nearly impossible to logically refute a problematic opinion or offer cogent reasons for why a rule was stupid.

As we became more fluent, language exercised a more insidious control. Naturally, we imitated the spoken Latin of our teachers. We used the idioms they used, structured sentences like they did, copied their word choice. Which meant our discourse was always on their terms. For instance, the teachers’ usual translation of the English word ‘academic’ was viri docti—or ‘learned men’. It would have been possible to use a gender-neutral expression, like homines docti (‘learned people’), but, in the Academy’s mind, it was clear who was learned and who was not.

The teachers also refused to coin phrases for modern concepts—we should use the vocabulary of the ancients. Which made it impossible, for example, to capture nuance in sexual identity: all we could manage for ‘gay men’ was qui colunt amorem inter mares—‘those who cultivate love between males’. Far easier to denigrate everything this side of the Enlightenment as insincere, corrupt, self-serving, chaotic, unfeeling and wrong.

Instead, our conversation was dominated by ancient ideals. Good people had virtus, which means manliness. Superbia, public pride, was the cardinal sin. These terms may have had real meaning in the Roman Republic, which demanded military and political sacrifice from its male citizenry. But in the 21st century, they are just pretty words.

And yet, the more we spoke in Latin and thought in Latin, the concepts themselves came to life. The senior students, who threw themselves into the Academy’s communal life, had virtus. My small group of friends and I, who sat by ourselves at dinner, were superbi—dangerously proud.

I only stayed so long because of these friends. We would spend Sundays together in the centre of Rome, getting ludicrously drunk at a Chinese restaurant. And because, intellectually, the Academy was incomparable. I drank oceans of knowledge: my Latin and Greek were improving hugely, I was reading authors I had never heard of before.

But this place was well and truly fucked. I was ashamed of my bizarre, problematic exchange. I didn’t confide in my Australian friends. After a while, I stopped speaking to most of them. The pressure and scrutiny were constant, and so my mental health began to slip: I became weight conscious, exercising obsessively—scaling the villa’s walls so I could get out and run for hours. I fell into a pattern of starvation and binge eating. Eventually, I developed an irregular heartbeat.

Finally, it emerged that one of the teachers had sexually groomed a student, a 16-year-old from Mexico. This student was vulnerable—his father had recently died from cancer. They used to read Seneca together. After his father’s death, the son came to the Academy to learn Latin, so he could read Seneca in the original language.

The teacher in question made this student his protégé. They often read Seneca together. After the student revealed what had happened, I flew home within a week.

I do not think about the Academy very often. I am only in sporadic contact with the friends I made there. I don’t think I suffer trauma from my experience there. What I am left with is a sense of how power operates—how language and charisma can shape thought. I am suspicious now of anyone who tells me how to speak or write.