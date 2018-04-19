SRC Officer Reports – Week 7, Sem 1, 2018

SRC President’s Report

Imogen Grant

Last week Queensland police attacked the civil liberties of protesters during the Stolenwealth Games.

Queensland DOCS and police were sent to Camp Freedom to shut down protest and threaten child removal. The threat and actual practice of forced child removal has been a tool of colonial control, used to intimidate black activists since the invasion.

No hygiene or health and safety laws have been breached, no child is neglected. Everyone is well cared for at the camp. The camp has been a community family safe space holding meetings and practising culture. Children are present at the camp as it’s school holidays and protesting has long been apart of their story as Aboriginal people.

The police brutality at Stolenwealth Games protests has led to nine people being arrested and at least two hospitalised.

The Queensland police have also been targeting activists across Brisbane demanding entrance into their homes and searching their belongings without warrants for ‘prohibited items’ in relation to the Stolenweath Games protests. One activist was even asked to view CCTV footage by the police to identify and incriminate other activists.

The treatment of Aboriginal people at Camp Freedom and their peaceful actions is extreme racist oppression and reflective of a state drive to criminalise protest.

The Students’ Representative Council stands in solidarity with those protesting and supports their sovereign right to assemble and fight for justice.

As students of the University of Sydney, many of the descendants of those dispossessed live just down the road in abject poverty, and as young people it is important to recognise how this history of dislocation and disenfranchisement has contributed to the inequality we observe in modern society. We need to do far more to build support behind these incredible warriors and stop this racist oppression.

On May 12 there will be a protest at Sydney Town Hall to ‘Stop Black Deaths in Custody’. Just from the stories last week we know the disproportionate way in which Aboriginal people are targeted by the criminal justice system. Today, Aboriginal people are the most incarcerated group in the world, making up 27 percent of prison inmates while only 3 percent of the population. We urge all students to attend this upcoming protest and call for real justice that will end these killings in custody. See event here – https://www.facebook.com/events/502574550136176/.

Feel free to email me at president@src.usyd.edu.au if you have any concerns or wish to get involved with the SRC. If you are experiencing any academic, personal or legal issues and wish to seek the advice of an SRC caseworker or solicitor, contact us at 9660 5222 or help@src.usyd.edu.au.

SRC Women’s Officers Report

Madeline Ward and Jessica Syed

DISMANTLE THE COLLEGES AND REPLACE THEM WITH AFFORDABLE AND SUBSIDISED STUDENT HOUSING. USYD WOCO SUPPORTS SURVIVORS THAT LIVE AT AND HAVE LEFT COLLEGE. WE HEAR YOU. WE BELIEVE YOU. WE SUPPORT YOU.

SRC Student Housing Officers Report

Brandon Hale, Grace Mieko Wang, Jacky He, and Shanshan Guo

The SRC Student Housing Department will be hosting a few key events at the end of this semester and at the beginning of next semester, all focused on helping students to seek affordable housing and networking with future roommates. We are currently in the process of applying a budget for the following activities listed and hopefully we will receive enough funding to carry out these events for our students.

30th of May 2018 – Student Housing Social Networking Night:

Purpose: Helping students to network with and find future roommates and receive updates about the progress made by the student housing department in the first semester. This is a social event aims at forming a self-supporting network between students.

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Estimated Number of Attendee: 100 people

Venue: Hermann’s / Manning Bar

*Beverages will be provided for the networking night

Beginning of 2nd Semester – Student Housing Seminar:

Topic: Regional Safety and Choosing the Optimum Student Housing

Brief: There are currently many students trying to seek for affordable and safe student housings. Yet many individuals or organisations are trying to taking advantage of these urgent student needs to make a profitable business. Single bedroom rentals in some parts of Sydney have even gone up to as high as 800 dollars a week – a ridiculous amount for any student who are trying to support themselves. Therefore, we want to provide students with the best advices on what to watch out for when choosing their optimum housing, so that they feel supported by the university.

Time: 5:00pm – 7:00pm (Date yet to be determined)

Estimated Number of Attendee: 100 people

Speakers: To be determined

Venue: Lecture Theatre / Large Seminar Room at Eastern Avenue or Law Building

*Catering will be available for attendees outside the venue after seminar