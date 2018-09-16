Deep Tea Diving: Week 7, Semester 2

Chardonnay Conservatives

On Alan Jones’ 2GB Breakfast Show, also known as ‘Old man yells at cloud for an hour’, Jones took the time to call out one William Wright, a Young Liberal heading up a ticket called ‘Conservatives for Reality’ for this year’s SRC election. Earlier that week, Wright had asked a question on Jones’ episode of Q&A, saying he was so unimpressed with his party’s decision to roll Turnbull that he would consider voting Labor at the next election. Jones was thunderstruck: “I couldn’t believe my ears,” he said.

“Now young man William Wright, I trust you’ll withdraw from your position on the ticket today. You’re a fake. You’re a chardonnay conservative. No person who’s publicly said they’ll vote Labor should be heading a conservative ticket anywhere.”

Then Jones issued a call to arms to the conservative movement at Sydney University. “I would urge them to get active—disendorse this William Wright immediately and let him go to his proclaimed new home, the Labor Party. And perhaps he might find Mr Turnbull occupying the house.”

If Reboot needs a spare campaigner, they may have just found one.

Brand power, helping you vote better

Each year, SRC election season turns Eastern Avenue into a sirens’ den of brightly painted A-frames—eye candy designed to lure you into a polling booth. The different campaigns try to distinguish themselves with unique branding. Some are inventive, some are boringly predictable and some downright bizarre. Read on for this little mermaid’s incisive reviews.

Advance

There comes a time in everybody’s life where you imagine a tiger leaping out of an orange. It’s filled with resonance and meaning, symbolising the great struggle of internationalism. Obviously. Which is why Advance, the international students’ coalition backing Alex Yang, has chosen exactly that for their campaign logo. Campaign manager Decheng Sun relied heavily on Peppa Pigs on his how to vote pamphlets, Peppa Pig being a revolutionary symbol in China. Will we see a return of the porcine mascot or will the double animal motif confuse voters more than a mere orange embedded tiger alone?

Panda

The rise of international student campaigns have also brought with them a visible increase in the use of animal mascot branding. Panda wants to hit voters over the head with their blatant symbolism of a panda bear hugging a koala, but maybe they haven’t given thought to the fact that both their chosen animals are on the brink of extinction—much like their presidential candidate after He’s woeful quiz score.

Reboot

Reboot, the Labor ticket, is the dodgy computer technician from the late 90s who you call to fix your dial-up connection, but the only advice they can offer is to turn your modem off and on again. After last year’s upset, Labor has chosen a brand new look. Perhaps the ever reliable ‘Stand Up’ slogan had too many revolutionary connotations for presidential candidate Adriana Malavisi, who’d like to run protests next year, just without ‘Burn the Colleges’ rhetoric. Or perhaps it just sounded like the Labor campaign was a stand up comedy routine.

Groots

When you use the same exact branding for five years it just looks lazy. Last year, incumbent Imogen Grant wasn’t able to use the traditional Grassroots branding for her presidential run, after the EO refused to accept late nomination forms. This year since they can actually run on their treasured brand, you’d think they’d also want to show it some graphic design-love. Minimalism is one thing, but repeating the same tired cycle is another completely