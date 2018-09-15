SRC ELECTIONS 2018
Disclaimer regarding Honi Soit’s 2018 SRC election coverage

A statement from the Honi team.

Liam Donohoe and Lamya Rahman are formally conflicted off from Honi’s coverage of the SRC election, and are not party to any discussions that relate to it.

In this week (week 7’s) edition Liam Donohoe made comment on events to do with the election in our satirical regular column, “Doon and Andy’s Hot Box”. To clarify, Liam Donohoe is a member of Grassroots, and is running on the ticket “Grassroots for Equity”. His comments have no bearing on Honi’s coverage of the election and do not reflect Honi’s opinion. Honi will issue a correction in our next print edition, and will not publish the Hot Box online.

