MAKE RENTING FAIR
Culture // Verge Festival

A (Not-So) Comprehensive Guide to Verge Festival

Andrew directed Verge in 2014 and needs to get over it

VERGE
by

Verge Arts Festival is the University of Sydney Union’s (USU) biggest standalone event of the year, outside of OWeek. It’s a festival designed to show off the best of USyd but also transform the campus for a week, showing off what the USU can do and livening up a quiet time of the year.

We’ve reviewed the Verge program and found the events we think you should check out this week. See the full program at usu.edu.au/vergefestival

rove carousel BREAKFAST

Filed under:
MapleStory-Screen-233873-1

Economics is child’s play

By

sass

SASS executive removed and new elections called: USU Board

By

Elizabeth Broderick launched the review at a media conference in Sydney.

Secret component of Broderick Review withheld from public

By

Artwork by Millie Roberts

I love shorts

By