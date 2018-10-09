A (Not-So) Comprehensive Guide to Verge Festival
Andrew directed Verge in 2014 and needs to get over it
Verge Arts Festival is the University of Sydney Union’s (USU) biggest standalone event of the year, outside of OWeek. It’s a festival designed to show off the best of USyd but also transform the campus for a week, showing off what the USU can do and livening up a quiet time of the year.
We’ve reviewed the Verge program and found the events we think you should check out this week. See the full program at usu.edu.au/vergefestival