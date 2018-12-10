“RAM“
Uncategorized //

NUS NatCon 2018: Live!

Join us from Ballarat for all the latest on the floor at NatCon 2018.

47478058_461699267690113_1352528073873948672_n
by
Honi Soit December 11, 20189:58 pm

Session closes at 9:57pm

The floor will open again tomorrow morning at 10am. The Womens and Welfare chapters will be discussed.
Honi Soit December 11, 20189:52 pm

Two motions are moved as a bloc by SAlt and NLS. The motions condemn funding cuts to small and regional campuses, and the delivery of teaching through digital mediums over face-to-face. The bloc carries.

Honi Soit December 11, 20189:46 pm

Bye Connor

Connor Wherrett, outgoing NSW State President, is named three times for unruly behaviour and is asked to leave. Wherrett reenters the room to “get his laptop”. Unity fawn over their outgoing convener with chants of “we love you, Connor”. Music briefly erupts from the floor speakers.
Felix Faber (NLS) resumes speaking, and is instructed that he may restart his time. Cries from Unity at this allowance.
Honi Soit December 11, 20189:42 pm

Outgoing National Small and Regional Officer, James Callow (Unity), is cut off while discussing the effects of his mental health on his performance as an Office Bearer this year. Callow asks outgoing President, Mark Pace, whether he will really cut him off while talking about such a topic. Pace confirms that he will, and that the speaking limit was passed through the Business Committee by Unity.

Honi Soit December 11, 20189:29 pm

A brief excursion to the Indigenous chapter is made. A motion against federal government’s proposition that a nuclear waste dump be established in South Australia with minimal consultation with Indigenous locals. The motion passes with objection from Liberals only.

Honi Soit December 11, 20189:19 pm

A motion is moved by Unity calling for the 2019 Small and Regional Officer to encourage investment in regional Australia to create jobs for STEM graduates. The 2019 National Small and Regional Officer is Jordan Mumford (Unity).

Honi Soit December 11, 20189:14 pm

The motion “Ban fracking in WA” passes. Unity votes against it.

Honi Soit December 11, 20189:12 pm

“Fracking has so much to offer. Jobs!” says one Unity speaker. “Say it loud, say it clear, fracking is welcome here.”

Honi Soit December 11, 20189:08 pm

A motion against fracking in Western Australia is moved by SAlt. The speaker is drowned out by Unity shouting.

NLS speaks in favour of the motion for the sake of “a better future”.
Unity finally takes the podium to speak against the motion. The speaker screams emphatically about the ability of fracking to “drag the economy out of a recession” and to “create jobs”. Chants of “frack, frack, frack” from Unity.
Honi Soit December 11, 20189:03 pm

A bloc of motions, again moved by Unity, is discussed. The motions call for better access to public transport for students of small and regional campuses. Speakers from both Labor factions speak in favour of the motion.

SAlt takes issue with the action point, which calls for lobbying. SAlt suggest protests are a more effective means.
Unity uses its right of reply to argue that in regional areas, “letter writing is the only thing that gets things done”.
The bloc is carried unanimously.
Honi Soit December 11, 20188:57 pm

The bloc, which concerns regional access to mental health and other services, passes unanimously.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:53 pm

Debate moves onto the Small and Regional chapter. Discussion begins with a bloc moved by Unity. A speaker from Unity condemns other factions for failing to contribute to the chapter as much as Unity.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:50 pm

EDU 4.2 Trimesters are not an option passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:47 pm

A motion condemning optional trimesters, such as those introduced by Curtin University, is discussed. A speaker from NLS condemns Griffith University and the notion that trimesters support student learning.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:40 pm

A motion is debated condemning the funding cuts enacted by the federal government to ‘non-career related programs’. The motion particularly affected students of the Diploma of Languages at ANU.

The motion is passed with unanimous support, bar the 3 Liberal delegates.
Honi Soit December 11, 20188:35 pm

The bloc against the national interest test passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:27 pm

SAlt move a motion against the national interest test for academic research. The motion refers to the former Education Minister Simon Birmingham’s decision to block 11 research grants on the ground that they were not in the national interest.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:23 pm

The motion against Adani carries.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:14 pm

A Liberal has taken the podium to discuss the school climate strike. He argues, somehow, that the strike was a failure, and that the children who stayed in school did so in support of coal.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:11 pm

SAlt and NLS are speaking on a motion against the Adani coal mine. NLS notes that, in addition to environmental damage, the Adani coal mine poses a risk to workers, owing to Adani’s history of employee mistreatment.

Honi Soit December 11, 20188:01 pm

A motion in condemning the University of Queensland for accepting donations from Dow Chemical Company, a company tied to weapons manufacturing and environmental vandalism.

Unity defend UQ, arguing that the money accepted from Dow goes towards student resources.
The motion carries.
Honi Soit December 11, 20187:45 pm

Speakers from NLS and SAlt deal bi-partisan criticism to the French Review, a review proposed by Federal Education Minister which seeks to investigate supposed infringements on free speech by protesters. The motions are also considered en bloc with a motion against Dan Tehan’s suggestion that protesters should be charged for the security fees their demonstrations incur.

The bloc is carried.
Honi Soit December 11, 20187:37 pm

NUS Office-Bearers announced

The RO has announced the NOBs for 2019. They are:
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Officer: Alfred Lowe (Unity)
Ethnocultural: Hersha Kadkol (SAlt)
LGBTI: Tess Dimos (SAlt) & Steven Blacker (NLS)
Small & Regional: Jordan Mumford (Unity)
Education Officer: Lachlan Barker (NLS)
Welfare Officer: Adriana Malavisi (Unity)
General Secretary: Michael Iroeche (Unity)
President: Desiree Cai (NLS)
Honi Soit December 11, 20187:23 pm

Session open

The evening session for the second day of NatCon 2018 is declared open at 7:22pm.
Honi Soit December 11, 20186:01 pm

Session closed

We’ll be back after dinner at 7pm.
Honi Soit December 11, 20186:00 pm

NUS says no to Ramsay

Two motions against the Ramsay Centre were passed unanimously en bloc.
Honi Soit December 11, 20185:58 pm

Unity speaker declares that is “shameful” that there are factions within the NUS who want to “let you choose what you want”. He states that a Bill Shorten Labor Government is the only reasonable option for students at the 2019 Federal Election.

Honi Soit December 11, 20185:53 pm

EDU 4.23, detailing the NUS’ federal election campaign, passes with support from Unity and NLS. SAlt votes against. The motion enumerates a number of policies to be conducted by the NUS during and in the lead up to the election, including protests and enrolment drives.

Honi Soit December 11, 20185:51 pm

Misc SAlt

Outgoing President Mark Pace tells a “miscellaneous SAlt member” to sit down.
Honi Soit December 11, 20185:45 pm
Back to free education policy

Felix Faber (NLS) speaks out against running a campaign that centres around free education. He points to progressive drug policy as one of the many policies the NUS’ federal election campaign should centre.

Lily Campbell argues that support for candidates in the federal election should not be given unless they support free education, and that the NUS should reflect this position. According to her, the election of a Bill Shorten government would make no difference to the welfare of students.
Honi Soit December 11, 20185:38 pm

The amendment proposed by SAlt fails. The motion on the NUS’ federal election campaign will now be considered without the amendment.

Honi Soit December 11, 20185:36 pm

Emma Norton named three times

SAlt is arguing with outgoing President Mark Pace over the naming of SAlt member Emma Norton.
Honi Soit December 11, 20185:32 pm

SAlt accuses NLS of “giving the Labor Party a black cheque” to do whatever they want once in government in response to accusations that SAlt’s refusal to support Labor is tantamount to supporting the Liberals.

Honi Soit December 11, 20185:26 pm

SAlt is arguing for an amendment to a motion proposed by NLS. They are seeking to amend the motion to stipulate that the NUS encourage students not to vote against any candidate that does not support free education.

Desiree Cai (NLS) takes the podium to argue against the amendment, arguing that though NLS supports free education, the NUS should still support Labor in the upcoming election.
Honi Soit December 11, 20185:09 pm

President Mark Pace pauses to instruct SAlt delegates and observers to sit down. Honi counts almost a dozen Unity delegates who are also standing, who but go unaddressed.

Honi Soit December 11, 20185:07 pm

The bloc against weapons manufacturers passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 20185:02 pm

Announcement from the RO

New positions have been announced.
SA State President: Ali Mohammad Amin
VIC State Branch President: Samuel Roberts
VIC Education VP: Elizabeth Jackson
NSW State President: Alexi Cassis
NSW Education VP: Lily Campbell
Campus representative positions have also been announced:
Deakin: Emily Sagolj
Swinburne: Andrew White
Monash: Jesse Clifton
Honi Soit December 11, 20184:55 pm

A speaker from NLS describes as weapons manufacturers “war-mongering fuckwits” and suggests that governments should be funding universities rather than arms manufacturers.

Honi Soit December 11, 20184:52 pm
Unity 🖤s weapon manufacturers

A Unity speaker claims that “weapons manufacturers are absolutely the friend of students … stifling weapons development is a net loss to students and mankind as a whole.”

Honi Soit December 11, 20184:40 pm

The motion against trimesters passes, along with a motion that supports the right of staff to strike, both pass en bloc.

Honi Soit December 11, 20184:38 pm

Debate on trimesters drags on. SAlt reiterates points from 20 minutes ago, calling trimesters a “neoliberal attack on universities”.

Honi Soit December 11, 20184:27 pm

Another Unity speaker advocates for trimesters, citing their effect on revenue – “the market knows what it wants,” he declares.

Honi Soit December 11, 20184:24 pm

Unity speaks in favour of trimesters. The speaker argues that trimesters give students greater freedom of choice, as universities are able to employee staff during off-peak times of the year.

Honi Soit December 11, 20184:21 pm

School’s out for summer

A speaker from SAlt argues that not only should the NUS be opposed to trimesters, but also to summer schools. The speaker argues that summer schools are also reflective of the corporatisation of universites.
Honi Soit December 11, 20184:02 pm

Motion on arms divestment

SAlt move a motion to continue the books not bombs campaign into 2019. The campaign was run by NUS Education Officer, Con Karavias. This year, former USyd SRC Education Officer Lara Sonnenschein reported on USyd’s ties to the arms industry.
Honi Soit December 11, 20183:50 pm

Motion on lecture recording

Unity moves a motion in favour of recording all lectures at universities.
NSW State President Connor Wherrett speaks in favour of the motion, and shames SAlt, who he claims oppose the policy on the grounds that it enables universities to cut back staff expenditure.
The motion carries, with SAlt voting against.
Honi Soit December 11, 20183:45 pm

The motion on free education failed. Unity voted against, and NLS abstained.

Honi Soit December 11, 20183:40 pm
Motion on free education

SAlt move a motion in support of free education. The motion calls on the NUS to commend the Greens for supporting free education, and to invite the ALP to adopt the same policy.

Unity speaks against the motion. The speaker argues that early childhood education should be the priority of education policy.
Lachlan McGregor (NLS) blasts the Greens, calling them “scabs” who “turn their back on students whenever they’re given the chance”.
Honi Soit December 11, 20183:24 pm
Motion on freedom of speech
SAlt takes the podium to move a motion in support of free speech on campus. The speaker refers to an incident which occurred at USyd, in which the former Women’s Officer, Maddy Ward, was suspended after protesting a Life Choice stall at O-Week. The speaker also references Dan Tehan, federal Minister for Education’s proposal to force protesters to pay for security costs.

Unity take to the podium speak against the motion. The speaker argues that the motion will enable the far right to protest on campus.
SAlt takes the podium again, speaking directly to Unity’s argument, arguing that authoritarianism will only benefit the right.
Unity takes the podium and argues that protesting the Ramsay Centre while supporting a motion on freedom of speech is hypocritical.
NLS speaks in support of the motion. Lachlan Barker (UTS) seeks to refute the claim that expanding free speech will enable the far right by arguing that hate speech is not protected under freedom of speech.
Unity take the podium and argue that SAlt are guilty of the hate speech they decry.
SAlt takes advantage of its right of reply to argue that expansion of freedom of speech on campus is the best and most effective way to fight the far right.
The motion carries with Unity voting against.
Honi Soit December 11, 20183:05 pm

After slightly tangential debate, the EdCon motion passes with unanimous support.

Honi Soit December 11, 20182:56 pm

NLS speakers Lachlan Barker and Desiree Cai take to the podium to champion holding an Education Conference 2019. EdCon is traditionally held annually by the NUS.

Honi Soit December 11, 20182:44 pm

Lachlan Barker (NLS) speaks to the motion and argues that student issues extend beyond just free education.

A speaker from SAlt responds to accusations that the motion in question, which calls for support for candidates which support free education, is a ‘vote Greens’ motion. The speaker clarifies that the motion is in support of no particular party or candidate, but simply calls on the NUS to champion the policy of free higher education.
Honi Soit December 11, 20182:33 pm

Education chapter opened

SAlt takes the podium to discuss the NUS’ approach to the 2019 Federal Election. The speaker speaks out against the bi-partisan neoliberalisation of education and the NUS’ history of campaigning for the ALP at federal elections.
USyd’s former Education Officer, Lily Campbell (SAlt), draws attention to the Gillard Government’s cuts to higher education, and argues that unless Labor Left champions free education, it should not be supported by the NUS. Another member of SAlt, Maddie Powell, invites NLS to clarify whether it does in fact support free education.
Unity takes the podium and argues that free education is a “waste of time” and favours those who “already have everything handed to them”. Cheers from the Unity bloc.
Desiree Cai (NLS) takes the podium to clarify that NLS does indeed support free education. The delegate goes on to clarify that they do not support the notion that a campaign for the ALP should be contingent on the adoption of a policy of free higher education.
Honi Soit December 11, 20182:17 pm

Conference opens for afternoon session

The conference is declared open at 2:15pm. An Event Organiser reiterates the no filming policy.
Honi Soit December 11, 20181:02 pm

Session closed for lunch

Session will resume at 2pm.
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:56 pm
A bloc of motions moved by NLS concerning raising union awareness and supporting the Change the Rules campaign is considered.

SAlt supports the motion, but criticises the Change the Rules campaign. The speaker argues that the ALP has a history of undermining students.

The motion carries.

Honi Soit December 11, 201812:48 pm

The NUS condemns Anthony Albanese and the policy of boat turn backs

The motion passes with support from all but three liberal delegates. Unity supported the motion, to gasps of “what?!” from NLS.
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:45 pm
Against Albanese

A motion that condemns Anthony Albanese for supporting boat turn backs is considered. Speakers from SAlt and NLS condemn Albanese and the policy of boat turn backs.

SAlt states that the policy is supported and applauded by far right nationalist groups in Europe, and points to that fact as evidence of the policy’s repugnance.
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:38 pm

Campus reps

The RO announces new NUS campus representatives.
RMIT: Adam Flemming
Uni SA: Sage Tasman Jupe
UNSW: Shouan Bhattarai
UTS: Tyler Whitlam
VU: Hannah Elizabeth Nadin
National International: Zhang Wang (Alex)
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:28 pm

Watch out for paparazzi

Honi understands outgoing NUS Women’s Officer, Kate Crossin, has been named for taking photos, which is forbidden on the conference floor.
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:26 pm

Unity takes the podium to speak in support of penalty rates. The delegates praise Bob Katter for his support of penalty rates. SAlt takes the podium to criticise Bob Katter for his support of Fraser Anning. The motion fails.

Honi Soit December 11, 201812:16 pm

NLS and Unity 🖤 Flags

Will Edwards criticises Unity for their opposition to flags. “Who doesn’t like flags?” he queries. Who indeed. Unity votes in favour of the motion to support crane flags, which carries.
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:12 pm

NUS 🖤s Flags

A motion is moved by NLS supporting the right of workers to fly union flags from cranes on university campuses. The Australian National University recently intervened to prevent workers from flying union flags from cranes. The motion carries.
Honi Soit December 11, 201812:10 pm

USyd delegate Will Edwards (NLS) takes the podium to second a motion on NUS visibility at protests. The motion calls for the production of NUS branded flags to be used at protests and rallies. The motion passes, with Unity voting against.

Honi Soit December 11, 201812:03 pm

A bloc of motions is moved by NLS. The motions call on the NUS to support the Change the Rules campaign, the public services sector and the Go Home on Time campaign. The bloc passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:56 am

Wrong person, sorry

SAlt accosts the media, including Honi, mistaking the observers for Grassroots Independents, who did not support a motion against Arts cuts at Monash University.
Honi Soit December 11, 201811:52 am

The motion on the unionisation of young and casualised workers passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:50 am

A motion in support of unionising young and casual workers is considered. Speakers from SAlt and NLS speak in favour of the motion. The speakers speak with reference to the union movement that has developed at call centres like operated by companies such as Ipsos.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:41 am

The bloc in support of spreading student unionism passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:40 am

Friendly with the libs

State NSW President Connor Wherrett reminds the floor that he is holding the votes of absent USyd delegate, Lachlan Finch. He boasts that he can’t wait to “rub it in his face” when he tells him he used his votes to vote in support of student unionism.
Honi Soit December 11, 201811:38 am

A bloc of motions in support of spread of student unionism is considered. Speakers from various factions speak in support of extending NUS affiliation to unaffiliated universities.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:33 am

Fuck yeah

There is a motion to allow the words “fuck” and “shit” and other variations of those words to be spoken on the floor. It is carried. Outgoing President Mark Pace reminds delegates that this allowance does not extend to all swear words.
Honi Soit December 11, 201811:28 am

A motion in support of the full-time employment of university coordinators passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:20 am

A motion from NLS supporting Jason O’Mara and the CFMEU is considered. The motion passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:17 am

The bloc in support of the NTEU passes.

Honi Soit December 11, 201811:14 am

Weird flex but ok

Unity shirts this year feature a quote from Bob Hawke on the back which reads:
“Do you know why I have credibility? Because I don’t exude morality.”
Honi Soit December 11, 201811:08 am

SAlt delegate Beth Jackson ejected

Outgoing President Mark Pace (NLS) informs the floor that proceedings cannot resume until Beth Jackson (SAlt) leaves the room. She has been named three times for disruptive behaviour during the UFU motion. Security escorts her out at a leisurely pace.
Honi Soit December 11, 201811:06 am

Solidarity with the National Tertiary Education Union

Motions moved by NLS and SAlt supporting the NTEU and staff strikes are considered en bloc. Delegates emphasise the relationship between staff teaching conditions and student learning conditions.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:58 am

The motion in solidarity with the UFU fails.

Honi Soit December 11, 201810:57 am

Chaos

SAlt approaches the front of the room and begin to accost outgoing President Mark Pace (NLS). The fracas occurs after members of SAlt and NLS confront each other on the floor over the motion on the UFU.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:53 am

Debate about the United Firefighters Union

SAlt and NLS spar over the treatment of the UFU by the Victorian Labor Government. SAlt stands in solidarity with the UFU, who have been accused by Labor of “bullying” for campaigning against Jane Garrett, a former Victorian ALP MP.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:44 am

A bloc supporting the Shop, Distributive and Allied employees’ Association (SDA) passes with support of Unity.

Honi Soit December 11, 201810:31 am

The bloc, in support of Daniel Andrews and electoralism, fails.

Honi Soit December 11, 201810:30 am

What happened

Connor Wherrett takes the podium to speak against the “complacency” of NLS.
“You know who else was always going to win?” he asks. “Hillary!”
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:29 am

SAlt takes to the podium to speak against the bloc and admonish both Unity and NLS. The delegate accuses Daniel Andrews of Islamophobia.

Honi Soit December 11, 201810:27 am
NLS takes to the podium to speak against the practice of electoralism and in favour of lobbying.
“Unless Bill Shorten hits a child, he’s gonna be elected at the next election,” an NLS delegate declares. The delegate declares that the ALP is not perfect, and that efforts should be directed at reforming policy rather than campaigning.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:26 am

It’s definitely not boot-licking

Several Unity delegates take to the podium to speak on a bloc in favour of Daniel Andrews and the practice of campaigning for the ALP in state and federal elections. The delegates talk about their “love” for the Victorian Premier and “sensible, pragmatic policies”.
“This Union should do one thing in the lead up to this election, and that’s elect Bill Shorten, Prime Minister of this country,” says one delegate.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:19 am

Meeting open

The meeting is declared open at 10:15am.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:19 am

Unity to Libs: we’ve got your back

Honi has been informed that two USyd delegates, Lachlan Finch (Independent) and Alexi Cassis (Unity), have both proxied their votes to Connor Wherrett, the Unity State Convenor for NSW.
Finch is a board member on the University of Sydney Union. He campaigned as an Independent, but is known to have colluded with and campaigned for the Liberals.
Honi understands Finch is currently on an officer cadet training program, and is not able to be contacted. It is unclear whether Finch had plans to attend NatCon at the time of his election in September.
Honi Soit December 11, 201810:14 am

Day 2

Welcome back to NatCon, day 2. We’re back in Building Q waiting for proceedings to begin.
The conference appears to be running relatively to schedule, which is certainly a departure from past events of the NUS. Delegates were informed that breakfast would not be catered due to “historically low levels of consumption”.
The morning’s events have already been telling. Honi caught a glimpse of delegates from SAlt and Unity, including USyd’s Lily Campbell and the outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps, sharing a few words earlier in the morning.
Honi Soit December 10, 201810:02 pm

Floor closes for the day

‘I Feel Voxish’ by The Fall serenades delegates and observers as they mill out of Building Q at Federation University. We’ll be back at 10am tomorrow with day 2 of NatCon 2018.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:59 pm

Final motion for the day: report from Grievance Officer

Four minutes remain before the conclusion of the session. The Grievance Officer takes the podium to remind delegates that the withdrawal of consent to verbal communication must be respected.
Delegates are also reminded by the Grievance Officer that excessive noise on the conference floor poses a challenge to those with hearing impairments, and that delegates should remain mindful of these considerations.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:56 pm

Motion to amend Union 3.16 to change the word “bipartisan” to “government” in the sentence, “NUS will work with the ACTU and other trade unions to organise national protests against the bipartisan attacks on workers and the draconian labour laws in the Fair Work Act.” Cries of shame from all in the direction of Unity. The amendment fails.

Honi Soit December 10, 20189:51 pm

Union 3.26 and 3.16 considered

The motions propose an end to unpaid internships and the defence of penalty rates and are moved by NLS and SAlt, respectively. USyd delegates James Newbold (NLS) and Lily Campbell (SAlt) take the podium to speak on each motion.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:42 pm

Union 3.32 is considered, which condemns the actions of the Young Liberals at Queensland University of Technology. The motion supports the affiliation of QUT with the NUS.

Speakers from SAlt take the opportunity to admonish Labor, both Unity and NLS, for their history of allying with Liberals.
This year, Unity coordinated with Liberal and Liberal-adjacent factions in the USyd SRC to form a majority voting bloc.
The motion passes.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:32 pm

BizCom scuffle

Beth Jackson (SAlt) climbs on top of the Business Committee table and is pulled down.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:29 pm

Union 3.24 Frack off WA Labor passes

Cheers from the Grassroots/Independents bloc.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:28 pm

Unity defends fracking

Unity takes the podium to speak against Union 3.24. The speaker congratulates the WA government for “investing in jobs”. The speaker professes to “love” fracking.
Unity bloc begins to chant “frack, frack, frack”.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:25 pm

Union 3.24 Frack off WA Labor is considered

The motion is moved by Grassroots Independents. The faction’s delegates highlight the effect of fracking across Western Australia on Traditional Land Owners.
Unity takes the podium and labels NI a “scab” faction.
NI chant “land rights, not mining rights”.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:19 pm

Union 3.12 passes

The motion is in support of the We Won’t Wait campaign, which has lobbied for paid domestic violence leave.
Honi Soit December 10, 20189:16 pm

The bloc fails, with SAlt and Unity voting against.

Honi Soit December 10, 20189:13 pm

Admin 2.12, 2.22 and 2.13 considered en bloc

2.12 focuses on the Affiliation strategy of the NUS, moved by NLS. The motion encourages the acceptance of KPIs imposed by affiliated unions.
2.13 seeks to make the process of conference registration easier and more transparent for delegates and observers.
2.22 proposes the implementation of an affirmative action policy which would ensure 50% of all members of governing bodies and committees identify as women.
Honi Soit December 10, 20188:58 pm

Admin 2.16 Against KPIs passes

Cheers from Unity. 1007 votes yes out of a possible 1842.
Honi Soit December 10, 20188:50 pm

All quiet in Building Q

The conference floor is uncharacteristically relaxed. Delegates and observers mill around while the campus count is underway. Proceedings have been stuck on Admin 2.16 for almost an hour now.
Honi Soit December 10, 20188:36 pm

Sorry, dad

Outgoing President Mark Pace (NLS) admonishes his own faction for disrupting the campus count with chants of “Unity sucks”.
Honi Soit December 10, 20188:27 pm

Refer to the graphic

Honi understands that the Business Committee has already indulged in some post-dinner motion eating.
Honi Soit December 10, 20188:22 pm

Stats

A few updates on the composition of the floor this year as we wait for the campus count to finish:
Compared to last year, Unity commands almost 10% less votes on the floor, down from roughly 45% to 35%.
NLS has seen an increase of nearly 13% from last year, up from roughly 16% to almost 29%.
Honi Soit December 10, 20188:16 pm

Update: a campus count has been called on Admin 2.16, meaning the individual number of votes each delegate represents (determined by affiliation fee and campus size) will be recorded to determine the outcome of the motion. Honi understands this is to ensure the coalition that voted for the motion is in fact in the majority.

Honi Soit December 10, 20188:09 pm

Admin 2.16 Against KPIs is passed.

Honi Soit December 10, 20188:03 pm

Outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps stands to speak in favour of SAlt’s motion. Just to clarify, Unity is siding with SAlt against NLS on Admin 2.16. Cripps admonishes NLS, questioning how trade unionists can support what he calls corporate policy.

Honi Soit December 10, 20188:01 pm

Desiree Cai (NLS) takes the podium to speak against Admin 2.16 Against KPIs. Cai emphasises the lack of accountability that has stifled NUS work – in her words, office-bearers “not doing their jobs”. Cai suggests KPIs are a potential solution.

Honi Soit December 10, 20187:56 pm

Anneke Demanuele (SAlt) takes the podium to speak on Admin 2.16 Against KPIs. The delegate delivers an impassioned speech against key performance indicators, citing the ongoing problems that have prevented ANU from accrediting to the NUS over the past several years (see Honi’s analysis of KPIs here).

Honi Soit December 10, 20187:40 pm

Business Committee will be comprised of Inez Meredith Penrose (Unity), Christopher Graham (Unity), Ella Lola Gvildys (Unity), Elizabeth Holly Jackson (SAlt), Alice Smith (NLS), David Lawrence Grover (NLS), Lincoln Aspinall (Grassroots/Independents).

Honi Soit December 10, 20187:33 pm

Evening session open

The evening session has opened at 7:28pm with an announcement from the RO and the election of the conference Business Committee following two late withdrawals.
Honi Soit December 10, 20184:47 pm

Quorum lapsed

Secretariat informs the floor, without the aid of a microphone, that quorum has lapsed. Delegates are instructed to keep an eye on @NusSecretariat on Twitter for instructions about when the conference will resume.

Honi Soit December 10, 20184:42 pm

B.B King rings out through the floor speakers. Less than five minutes to regain quorum.

Honi Soit December 10, 20184:28 pm

Rising pressure

A member of the Secretariat has informed Honi that delegates have already begun verbally abusing volunteer organisers. Almost 15 minutes have passed since quorum was lost, meaning 15 remain to regain quorum.

Honi Soit December 10, 20184:18 pm

Quorum has been lost

Quorum has been lost at 4:14pm after Grassroots/Independents leave the conference floor. It is understood some members of NLS will do the same.

Honi understands delegates are frustrated by the Pre-Conference Business Committee, 4/7 members of which are from Unity. The Business Committee decides upon motions to be brought to the floor.

The floor has 30 minutes to regain quorum.

Honi Soit December 10, 20184:06 pm

Bipartisan applause for the motion. No speakers against the motion. Unanimous support and the motion is carried.

Honi Soit December 10, 20184:04 pm

Admin 2.1, the NUS sexual harassment, assault and discrimination policy, is put to the floor. Outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps moves the motion, outgoing Women’s Officer Kate Crossin seconds.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:57 pm

Motions 2.18, 2.19 and 2.20 – all administrative motions – are put to the floor for debate. The motions relate to the formatting of the Constitution, member organisation feedback and the NUS website.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:51 pm

The Administration and Education chapters are to be debated following the Constitution chapter.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:43 pm

Debate begins with discussion of a motion proposing alterations to the NUS constitution to amend the process of filling casual vacancies (CRBL 1.1). The motion passes.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:34 pm

Keep it short

Speaking time has been limited by Business Committee to 2 minutes.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:32 pm

Wash your mouth out with soap

The floor is reminded that swearing has been banned after outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps boasts “a big fuck off surplus”.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:31 pm

Cameras off

As per usual, a motion banning filming on the conference floor has passed almost immediately.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:26 pm

Multi-platform? Groundbreaking

We’re also following the conference on Twitter at @honi_soit.

Honi Soit December 10, 20183:18 pm

Conference floor opens

The conference floor has opened over an hour late at 3:15pm with a Welcome to Country.

Filed under:
MapleStory-Screen-233873-1

Economics is child’s play

By

sass

SASS executive removed and new elections called: USU Board

By

Elizabeth Broderick launched the review at a media conference in Sydney.

Secret component of Broderick Review withheld from public

By

Artwork by Millie Roberts

I love shorts

By