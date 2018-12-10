NUS NatCon 2018: Live!
Join us from Ballarat for all the latest on the floor at NatCon 2018.
Two motions are moved as a bloc by SAlt and NLS. The motions condemn funding cuts to small and regional campuses, and the delivery of teaching through digital mediums over face-to-face. The bloc carries.
Bye Connor
Outgoing National Small and Regional Officer, James Callow (Unity), is cut off while discussing the effects of his mental health on his performance as an Office Bearer this year. Callow asks outgoing President, Mark Pace, whether he will really cut him off while talking about such a topic. Pace confirms that he will, and that the speaking limit was passed through the Business Committee by Unity.
A brief excursion to the Indigenous chapter is made. A motion against federal government’s proposition that a nuclear waste dump be established in South Australia with minimal consultation with Indigenous locals. The motion passes with objection from Liberals only.
A motion is moved by Unity calling for the 2019 Small and Regional Officer to encourage investment in regional Australia to create jobs for STEM graduates. The 2019 National Small and Regional Officer is Jordan Mumford (Unity).
The motion “Ban fracking in WA” passes. Unity votes against it.
“Fracking has so much to offer. Jobs!” says one Unity speaker. “Say it loud, say it clear, fracking is welcome here.”
A motion against fracking in Western Australia is moved by SAlt. The speaker is drowned out by Unity shouting.
A bloc of motions, again moved by Unity, is discussed. The motions call for better access to public transport for students of small and regional campuses. Speakers from both Labor factions speak in favour of the motion.
The bloc, which concerns regional access to mental health and other services, passes unanimously.
Debate moves onto the Small and Regional chapter. Discussion begins with a bloc moved by Unity. A speaker from Unity condemns other factions for failing to contribute to the chapter as much as Unity.
EDU 4.2 Trimesters are not an option passes.
A motion condemning optional trimesters, such as those introduced by Curtin University, is discussed. A speaker from NLS condemns Griffith University and the notion that trimesters support student learning.
A motion is debated condemning the funding cuts enacted by the federal government to ‘non-career related programs’. The motion particularly affected students of the Diploma of Languages at ANU.
The bloc against the national interest test passes.
SAlt move a motion against the national interest test for academic research. The motion refers to the former Education Minister Simon Birmingham’s decision to block 11 research grants on the ground that they were not in the national interest.
The motion against Adani carries.
A Liberal has taken the podium to discuss the school climate strike. He argues, somehow, that the strike was a failure, and that the children who stayed in school did so in support of coal.
SAlt and NLS are speaking on a motion against the Adani coal mine. NLS notes that, in addition to environmental damage, the Adani coal mine poses a risk to workers, owing to Adani’s history of employee mistreatment.
A motion in condemning the University of Queensland for accepting donations from Dow Chemical Company, a company tied to weapons manufacturing and environmental vandalism.
Speakers from NLS and SAlt deal bi-partisan criticism to the French Review, a review proposed by Federal Education Minister which seeks to investigate supposed infringements on free speech by protesters. The motions are also considered en bloc with a motion against Dan Tehan’s suggestion that protesters should be charged for the security fees their demonstrations incur.
NUS Office-Bearers announced
Session open
Session closed
NUS says no to Ramsay
Unity speaker declares that is “shameful” that there are factions within the NUS who want to “let you choose what you want”. He states that a Bill Shorten Labor Government is the only reasonable option for students at the 2019 Federal Election.
EDU 4.23, detailing the NUS’ federal election campaign, passes with support from Unity and NLS. SAlt votes against. The motion enumerates a number of policies to be conducted by the NUS during and in the lead up to the election, including protests and enrolment drives.
Misc SAlt
Felix Faber (NLS) speaks out against running a campaign that centres around free education. He points to progressive drug policy as one of the many policies the NUS’ federal election campaign should centre.
The amendment proposed by SAlt fails. The motion on the NUS’ federal election campaign will now be considered without the amendment.
Emma Norton named three times
SAlt accuses NLS of “giving the Labor Party a black cheque” to do whatever they want once in government in response to accusations that SAlt’s refusal to support Labor is tantamount to supporting the Liberals.
SAlt is arguing for an amendment to a motion proposed by NLS. They are seeking to amend the motion to stipulate that the NUS encourage students not to vote against any candidate that does not support free education.
President Mark Pace pauses to instruct SAlt delegates and observers to sit down. Honi counts almost a dozen Unity delegates who are also standing, who but go unaddressed.
The bloc against weapons manufacturers passes.
Announcement from the RO
A speaker from NLS describes as weapons manufacturers “war-mongering fuckwits” and suggests that governments should be funding universities rather than arms manufacturers.
A Unity speaker claims that “weapons manufacturers are absolutely the friend of students … stifling weapons development is a net loss to students and mankind as a whole.”
The motion against trimesters passes, along with a motion that supports the right of staff to strike, both pass en bloc.
Debate on trimesters drags on. SAlt reiterates points from 20 minutes ago, calling trimesters a “neoliberal attack on universities”.
Another Unity speaker advocates for trimesters, citing their effect on revenue – “the market knows what it wants,” he declares.
Unity speaks in favour of trimesters. The speaker argues that trimesters give students greater freedom of choice, as universities are able to employee staff during off-peak times of the year.
School’s out for summer
Motion on arms divestment
Motion on lecture recording
The motion on free education failed. Unity voted against, and NLS abstained.
SAlt move a motion in support of free education. The motion calls on the NUS to commend the Greens for supporting free education, and to invite the ALP to adopt the same policy.
After slightly tangential debate, the EdCon motion passes with unanimous support.
NLS speakers Lachlan Barker and Desiree Cai take to the podium to champion holding an Education Conference 2019. EdCon is traditionally held annually by the NUS.
Lachlan Barker (NLS) speaks to the motion and argues that student issues extend beyond just free education.
Education chapter opened
Conference opens for afternoon session
Session closed for lunch
SAlt supports the motion, but criticises the Change the Rules campaign. The speaker argues that the ALP has a history of undermining students.
The motion carries.
The NUS condemns Anthony Albanese and the policy of boat turn backs
A motion that condemns Anthony Albanese for supporting boat turn backs is considered. Speakers from SAlt and NLS condemn Albanese and the policy of boat turn backs.
Campus reps
Watch out for paparazzi
Unity takes the podium to speak in support of penalty rates. The delegates praise Bob Katter for his support of penalty rates. SAlt takes the podium to criticise Bob Katter for his support of Fraser Anning. The motion fails.
NLS and Unity 🖤 Flags
NUS 🖤s Flags
USyd delegate Will Edwards (NLS) takes the podium to second a motion on NUS visibility at protests. The motion calls for the production of NUS branded flags to be used at protests and rallies. The motion passes, with Unity voting against.
A bloc of motions is moved by NLS. The motions call on the NUS to support the Change the Rules campaign, the public services sector and the Go Home on Time campaign. The bloc passes.
Wrong person, sorry
The motion on the unionisation of young and casualised workers passes.
A motion in support of unionising young and casual workers is considered. Speakers from SAlt and NLS speak in favour of the motion. The speakers speak with reference to the union movement that has developed at call centres like operated by companies such as Ipsos.
The bloc in support of spreading student unionism passes.
Friendly with the libs
A bloc of motions in support of spread of student unionism is considered. Speakers from various factions speak in support of extending NUS affiliation to unaffiliated universities.
Fuck yeah
A motion in support of the full-time employment of university coordinators passes.
A motion from NLS supporting Jason O’Mara and the CFMEU is considered. The motion passes.
The bloc in support of the NTEU passes.
Weird flex but ok
SAlt delegate Beth Jackson ejected
Solidarity with the National Tertiary Education Union
The motion in solidarity with the UFU fails.
Chaos
Debate about the United Firefighters Union
A bloc supporting the Shop, Distributive and Allied employees’ Association (SDA) passes with support of Unity.
The bloc, in support of Daniel Andrews and electoralism, fails.
What happened
SAlt takes to the podium to speak against the bloc and admonish both Unity and NLS. The delegate accuses Daniel Andrews of Islamophobia.
It’s definitely not boot-licking
Meeting open
Unity to Libs: we’ve got your back
Day 2
Floor closes for the day
Final motion for the day: report from Grievance Officer
Motion to amend Union 3.16 to change the word “bipartisan” to “government” in the sentence, “NUS will work with the ACTU and other trade unions to organise national protests against the bipartisan attacks on workers and the draconian labour laws in the Fair Work Act.” Cries of shame from all in the direction of Unity. The amendment fails.
Union 3.26 and 3.16 considered
Union 3.32 is considered, which condemns the actions of the Young Liberals at Queensland University of Technology. The motion supports the affiliation of QUT with the NUS.
BizCom scuffle
Union 3.24 Frack off WA Labor passes
Unity defends fracking
Union 3.24 Frack off WA Labor is considered
Union 3.12 passes
The bloc fails, with SAlt and Unity voting against.
Admin 2.12, 2.22 and 2.13 considered en bloc
Admin 2.16 Against KPIs passes
All quiet in Building Q
Sorry, dad
Refer to the graphic
Stats
Update: a campus count has been called on Admin 2.16, meaning the individual number of votes each delegate represents (determined by affiliation fee and campus size) will be recorded to determine the outcome of the motion. Honi understands this is to ensure the coalition that voted for the motion is in fact in the majority.
Admin 2.16 Against KPIs is passed.
Outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps stands to speak in favour of SAlt’s motion. Just to clarify, Unity is siding with SAlt against NLS on Admin 2.16. Cripps admonishes NLS, questioning how trade unionists can support what he calls corporate policy.
Desiree Cai (NLS) takes the podium to speak against Admin 2.16 Against KPIs. Cai emphasises the lack of accountability that has stifled NUS work – in her words, office-bearers “not doing their jobs”. Cai suggests KPIs are a potential solution.
Anneke Demanuele (SAlt) takes the podium to speak on Admin 2.16 Against KPIs. The delegate delivers an impassioned speech against key performance indicators, citing the ongoing problems that have prevented ANU from accrediting to the NUS over the past several years (see Honi’s analysis of KPIs here).
Business Committee will be comprised of Inez Meredith Penrose (Unity), Christopher Graham (Unity), Ella Lola Gvildys (Unity), Elizabeth Holly Jackson (SAlt), Alice Smith (NLS), David Lawrence Grover (NLS), Lincoln Aspinall (Grassroots/Independents).
Evening session open
Quorum lapsed
Secretariat informs the floor, without the aid of a microphone, that quorum has lapsed. Delegates are instructed to keep an eye on @NusSecretariat on Twitter for instructions about when the conference will resume.
B.B King rings out through the floor speakers. Less than five minutes to regain quorum.
Rising pressure
A member of the Secretariat has informed Honi that delegates have already begun verbally abusing volunteer organisers. Almost 15 minutes have passed since quorum was lost, meaning 15 remain to regain quorum.
Quorum has been lost
Quorum has been lost at 4:14pm after Grassroots/Independents leave the conference floor. It is understood some members of NLS will do the same.
Honi understands delegates are frustrated by the Pre-Conference Business Committee, 4/7 members of which are from Unity. The Business Committee decides upon motions to be brought to the floor.
The floor has 30 minutes to regain quorum.
Bipartisan applause for the motion. No speakers against the motion. Unanimous support and the motion is carried.
Admin 2.1, the NUS sexual harassment, assault and discrimination policy, is put to the floor. Outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps moves the motion, outgoing Women’s Officer Kate Crossin seconds.
Motions 2.18, 2.19 and 2.20 – all administrative motions – are put to the floor for debate. The motions relate to the formatting of the Constitution, member organisation feedback and the NUS website.
The Administration and Education chapters are to be debated following the Constitution chapter.
Debate begins with discussion of a motion proposing alterations to the NUS constitution to amend the process of filling casual vacancies (CRBL 1.1). The motion passes.
Keep it short
Speaking time has been limited by Business Committee to 2 minutes.
Wash your mouth out with soap
The floor is reminded that swearing has been banned after outgoing General Secretary Jacob Cripps boasts “a big fuck off surplus”.
Cameras off
As per usual, a motion banning filming on the conference floor has passed almost immediately.
Multi-platform? Groundbreaking
Conference floor opens
The conference floor has opened over an hour late at 3:15pm with a Welcome to Country.
Session closes at 9:57pm