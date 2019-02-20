Intense nervousness overshadows you,

Followed by a sigh of relief,

As the UAC App releases your offer.

This marks the start of a new beginning.

From school adolescent

Morphing into adulthood

Jumping into excitement:

Into the sandstone and beyond.

From the quiet suburban school grounds,

Into the hustling and bustling King Street.

From the old and rundown brick walls of public education,

To the sandstone buildings holding a century of prestige.

Let your courage and hope kindle

And fear and doubt dwindle

As a destination of three to four years lies ahead for you to tackle

Awaken your spirit to embrace this new academic adventure

Hold nothing back

Learn and embrace new challenges ahead

Embrace ambiguity and problem solving

Unlearn orthodox thinking and challenge assumptions

Discover wisdom amongst the stacks of books accumulating dust in Fisher Library

Ignite your curiosity to explore the impossible

Live, learn, laugh

Treat yourself with a sip of chai latte and soy

As you hang around Manning enjoying new friendship and companionship

Soon you will be in a home

Soon you will find your rhythm on campus

As you look forward to the start of new beginnings

Along the glistening steps lighting up the pavement in the century-old Quad

Enlightening your path ahead