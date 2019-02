a leap

embraced by

strain and pain.

insanity from anxiety,

thrown into the unknown.

incessant doubt shrouds

the mind. a maze of

cataclysmic beauty.

a haunting blessing.

a step

charged with

the light and fight

of a fiery mind.

dance through a constellation

of scintillating souls.

an opportunity to converge

at a blissful brilliance.

a family gathering.

|jly|