RepsElect 4 2019: Live!

RepsElect 4 over but the drama is never over
Election of two members of Standing Legal Committee
Election of two members of the Intercampus Committee
Election of six Directors of Student Publications (DSPs)
Election of the Chairperson of the Standing Legal Committee
Election of two Student Housing Officers
Election of two Residential College Officers
Election of Refugee Rights Officers
Tumbleweed blows past
Election of two Interfaith Officers
Election of two Disabilities and Carer’s Officers
Election of Queer Officers
The end of an era
Late-night dinner break
Election of Intercampus Officers
Election of Global Solidarity Officers
The preselected candidates, Saracoglu and Vaughn, alongside de Mestre and Joshi are jointly elected to the split position of Environment Officer. This amounts to a partial rolling of the collective.
Election of Environment Offcicers
Yin and Leung, and Lashany and Wu. are jointly elected
Election of International Students’ Officers
Indigenous Officers elected
Ethnocultural Officers elected
Vote count for Ethnocultural Officers takes a while
Ethnocultural Officer nominees speak
New interpretation of affirmative action
Mingxiao Tu (Panda), Liam Thomas (Unity), Ellie Stephenson (Grassroots), Maddie Powell (SAlt) are elected.
Election of Welfare Officer
There are 4 abstentions, 13 votes for Jazz and Layla (Grassroots), and 16 for Crystal (Panda) and Gabi (Shake Up).
Wom*n’s Officers to be elected
Election of one ordinary member of the General Executive
Mansell returns
Speaking time compromise
Impasse
Jack Mansell (SAlt) stands up from the observers’ side of the room and calls the zero minute speaking time “pretty fucking disgraceful.” He says, “no one can put forward what they want to do as office bearers, why they’re running, what they’re doing. What are you here for? if you’re not willing to get up and defend the politics that you’re here for and the position you’re running for, then are you really here for us? This is essentially silencing the entire meeting, going back to an age when there was no democracy at all… voting for a zero minute speaking time, what does this say to the other students who think the SRC should be somewhat representative?”
Discussion on speaking times: zero minutes
Resignations
Meeting opened
Quorum count
Awaiting quorum
Apologies received
Back room dealings?
We’re here
Censure motion in debate