ما تقولُه روحي لجسدي المُغتَرِبأو كنتُ أظنُّ أنَّ لي وَطَن

A Chinese and French translation of this poem appears here.

كنتُ أظنُّ أنَّ لي وَطَن

أو

ما تقولُه روحي لجسدي المُغتَرِب

Layla Mkh and Nesrine Basheer

لماذا تَشتاقُ للجُذور

لماذا تَشتاقُ للظُّهور

لماذا يُطبِقونَ على رَقَبَتي

ويُشعِلونَ النارَ في جِلْدي

يُشفِقونَ على جُثَثِنا

لكن يَقتَلِعونَ ألسِنَتَنا

يُطعِمونَها جَماهِيرَهم

يَدفَعونَ بالماءِ في رِئَاتِنا

لماذا يُؤلِمُني صَدري

أكثر مِمّا يَنبِض

لماذا يكون وُجودُنا إنسانيًّا فقط

حينَ تَتَمَدَّدُ أجسادُنا المَيِّتةُ بِطولِ الشوارع

i thought i had a place to call home

or

what my soul says to my displaced body

Layla Mkh

why do you yearn to be grounded

why do you yearn to be seen

why do they strangle my throat

and burn fire into my skin

they pity our corpses

but rip out our tongues

feed it to the crowds

force water into our lungs

why does my chest ache

more than it beats

why is our living only human

when our dead bodies line the streets