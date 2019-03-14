After summer

Love, in the slip of a dress sleeve.

In the mauve neckline that stays,

the crescent imprint

on a wine-stained napkin.

Intimacy only lives

outside of the body.

Perhaps there is a romance

in the world without me; an afterthought

I instantly regret, but often wonder.

The first kiss still feels like an ending

& the city goes on. Always,

rain. Old light. The unforgiving

memory. Just once,

to live idly. To sell myself absence.

To dream only of what we can touch.



Love, in the poem I do not write,

but still wait for. & then listen

to its slow breathing, the gentle wake

of a morning in the late February sun,

yes, you remind me of honey. & yellow silk.

How we feel in waves & want language

to be more tender. Even then,

the silent reckoning of things.

The dull space between my life

& your life, as they briefly spill

into each other, an illusion of

nearness. That familiar song,

in which the world passes

& we all think: never again.