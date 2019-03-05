Der Mond

Jessica Syed

Ich suche dich

In der Stadt

Abends

Der Mond scheint

Und die Licht ist über uns

Aber ich sehe dich

Nicht

月亮

Chinese translation by Victor Ye

城上升明月

眼前明月光

月光覆全城

可你不在旁

La Lune

French translation by Jessica Syed and Annie Zhang

Je te cherche

Dans la ville

Le soir

La lune brille

Et la lumière nous entoure

Or je te vois

Pas

চাঁদ

Bangla translation by Jessica Syed

আমি তোমাকে খুঁজি

শহরে

রাতের বেলা

চাঁদের আলো আমাদের উপরে

কিন্তু তোমাকে

দেখি না

Moon

English translation by Jessica Syed

I search for you

In the city

Evening

The moon shines

And the light is over us

But you are not

There

つき

Japanese translation by Baopu He

君を探す

市街で

夜に

月が輝き

光は私たちを照らす

でも、君が見え

ない