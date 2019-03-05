US Studies Centre ad
Der Mond

An ode to the moon in six languages

a bright moon over a blue waterfront city Artwork by Joe Verity
by , , and

Der Mond
Jessica Syed

Ich suche dich
In der Stadt
Abends
Der Mond scheint
Und die Licht ist über uns
Aber ich sehe dich
Nicht

月亮
Chinese translation by Victor Ye

城上升明月
眼前明月光
月光覆全城
可你不在旁

La Lune
French translation by Jessica Syed and Annie Zhang

Je te cherche
Dans la ville
Le soir
La lune brille
Et la lumière nous entoure
Or je te vois
Pas

চাঁদ
Bangla translation by Jessica Syed

আমি তোমাকে খুঁজি
শহরে
রাতের বেলা
চাঁদের আলো আমাদের উপরে
কিন্তু তোমাকে
দেখি না

Moon
English translation by Jessica Syed

I search for you
In the city
Evening
The moon shines
And the light is over us
But you are not
There

つき
Japanese translation by Baopu He

君を探す
市街で
夜に
月が輝き
光は私たちを照らす
でも、君が見え
ない

