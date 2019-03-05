Der Mond
An ode to the moon in six languages
Der Mond
Jessica Syed
Ich suche dich
In der Stadt
Abends
Der Mond scheint
Und die Licht ist über uns
Aber ich sehe dich
Nicht
月亮
Chinese translation by Victor Ye
城上升明月
眼前明月光
月光覆全城
可你不在旁
La Lune
French translation by Jessica Syed and Annie Zhang
Je te cherche
Dans la ville
Le soir
La lune brille
Et la lumière nous entoure
Or je te vois
Pas
চাঁদ
Bangla translation by Jessica Syed
আমি তোমাকে খুঁজি
শহরে
রাতের বেলা
চাঁদের আলো আমাদের উপরে
কিন্তু তোমাকে
দেখি না
Moon
English translation by Jessica Syed
I search for you
In the city
Evening
The moon shines
And the light is over us
But you are not
There
つき
Japanese translation by Baopu He
君を探す
市街で
夜に
月が輝き
光は私たちを照らす
でも、君が見え
ない