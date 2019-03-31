US Studies Centre
ما تقولُه روحي لجسدي المُغتَرِبأو كنتُ أظنُّ أنَّ لي وَطَن

I thought I had a place to call home, or, what my soul says to my displaced body

كنتُ أظنُّ أنَّ لي وَطَن أو ما تقولُه روحي لجسدي المُغتَرِب, i thought i had a place to call home or what my soul says to my displaced body
A Chinese and French translation of this poem appears here.

كنتُ أظنُّ أنَّ لي وَطَن
أو
ما تقولُه روحي لجسدي المُغتَرِب

Layla Mkh and Nesrine Basheer

لماذا تَشتاقُ للجُذور
لماذا تَشتاقُ للظُّهور
لماذا يُطبِقونَ على رَقَبَتي
ويُشعِلونَ النارَ في جِلْدي

يُشفِقونَ على جُثَثِنا
لكن يَقتَلِعونَ ألسِنَتَنا
يُطعِمونَها جَماهِيرَهم
يَدفَعونَ بالماءِ في رِئَاتِنا

لماذا يُؤلِمُني صَدري
أكثر مِمّا يَنبِض
لماذا يكون وُجودُنا إنسانيًّا فقط
حينَ تَتَمَدَّدُ أجسادُنا المَيِّتةُ بِطولِ الشوارع

i thought i had a place to call home
or
what my soul says to my displaced body

Layla Mkh

why do you yearn to be grounded
why do you yearn to be seen
why do they strangle my throat
and burn fire into my skin

they pity our corpses
but rip out our tongues
feed it to the crowds
force water into our lungs

why does my chest ache
more than it beats
why is our living only human
when our dead bodies line the streets

