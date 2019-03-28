Nazi, Anti-Semitic and racist graffiti found in Epping

Nazi graffiti has been spotted in the North Western Sydney suburb of Epping behind some restaurants near the train station. The graffiti, which took up three different walls, was laden with Nazi imagery, anti-Semitic and racist slurs, and white supremacy slogans.

Among the slurs written were “Gooks fuck off”, “Pakis go home” and “watch out Jews”. The offender also attempted to write the Nazi chant “Sieg Heil”, but spelt it incorrectly as “Sieg Hiel” on their first try. They apparently then realised their mistake, crossed it out and wrote “Heil” again with the correct spelling.

“Skinhead” was also written numerous times, but the incident’s ties to any Neo-Nazi organisation are currently unknown, as is the culprit’s identity.

Local police have been alerted to the situation, and have said they will be sending someone to the graffiti to examine the situation.

Epping is one of Sydney’s most multicultural suburbs, with 31% of its population having Chinese ancestry, 7.9% having Korean ancestry, and 6.4% having Indian ancestry according to the 2016 census.

More to come.