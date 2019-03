head heavy, book heavier

mind and soul

superimposed on

the concrete seat.

moan with injury

as foolish thinking

plants a seed of

confidence,

determination to

devour knowledge in one night.

one book, one chapter.

a soft exhale, momentarily

lifting a page

of the textbook

a slight uplift, a light inhale.

one page, one paragraph,

one yawn

to signal

effort.