Puzzles: Week Five

Cryptic Crossword

Across

8. Man, Fran Kelly cuts LNL and First Edition (6)

9. Monster? No, French man holding odd shrub (8)

10. Nani? Tsars bizarrely going around with peasants’ headwear! (9)

11. Rapes, pillages with Viking weapon (5)

13. Reverend, Princess Mary raise a Northern European animal (8)

15. Cinema adaptation for Ötzi? (6)

16. Alloy developed with 33% Tin and Yttrium for a strong bond (7)

19. Level 4 of Wentworth and the bottom of ABS are isolated places (7)

22. Say, are you to be here endlessly? You have a resilient quality! (6)

24. Attacker was reportedly a seafarer (8)

27. Copy the best Bond (5)

28. I got Coles by mistake—I prefer the green alternative (9)

31. Tosca act revolutionised musical technique (8)

32. Cuts of meat? (6)

Down

1. Tangoes around half the room moving with a steady pace (4)

2. Fashionable Ivan changes appearance unsuccessfully (2,4)

3. Secretly, cheese has a little fruit (6)

4. I nut regularly in bedroom—it’s how babies come about (2,5)

5. Japanese artist loves holding John’s bottom (3)

6. Spooner’s bar brawler gets a court order (8)

7. A tank devastated with a badass weapon (6)

12. Kyle ignores integrity, sophistication, leadership at this station (4)

14. I love Godfather Part I, Eraserhead, Up… (3)

17. …the ending of Casablanca, First Man, Batman Begins, the opening of Inglourious Basterds, Middle Men, The Last Tycoon, Second Act, and the first half of E.T. They have a great atmosphere! (8)

18. Period piece of writer Mary Renault (4)

20. Colour between red and yellow? (3)

21. Car reverses over firm round pole, something that often gets hit on the road (7)

23. German water transport to a bus interchange (6)

25. Make waves with a sensational news story (6)

26. Wearing clothing in daring early-seventies style (2,4)

29. Type of wine has odd sparkle (4)

30. Leads many a pirate! (3)

Quick Crossword

Across

8. Network that connects phones to the internet (5-1)

9. Benjamin’s missus in The Graduate (8)

10. One who studies the blade (9)

11. Guy who probably had a big nose and told lots of stories that may not have been true (5)

13. Strong masculine pride (8)

15. Someone who enjoys a cigar or two (6)

16. It means ‘harbour wave’ (7)

19. Comrades (7)

22. Spanish comrades (6)

24. How you may end up if a sea creature bites one of your limbs off (3-5)

27. Usyd’s right-wing Labor faction (5)

28. Thick-skinned predator (9)

31. Area reached by seafarers in the 16th Century (3,5)

32. Somebody who practises medicine (6)

Down

1. Masticate (4)

2. Quest (6)

3. Excretes waste (6)

4. The crime of betraying one’s government (7)

5. Popular meat dish (3)

6. Cover for letters (8)

7. Return to the starting point (2,4)

12. Person who takes a body-altering substance (4)

14. HSC module that covered themes of ‘Discovery’ and ‘Belonging’ (3)

17. Someone who stays up during the evening, perhaps to read (5,3)

18. Become entangled with other threads (4)

20. A nice middle name (3)

21. Fellow (7)

23. Someone who behaves in a playful and unconventional way (6)

25. Put into a secret language that no one understands (6)

26. Erase from history (6)

29. A pirate’s booty (4)

30. A big boat (3)

Target

Target Rules:

Minimum 4 letters per word.

10 words: ฿50

15 words: ฿77 million

20 words: ฿120 million

30 words: ฿300 million

This Way And That

Clues across and down are the same

1. Boat (4)

2. Noble fighter (4)

3. Toughness (4)

4. Body of water (4)

Sudoku

*

*

*

*

*

SOLUTIONS

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Target

Solution: FATEFULLY

This Way And That

Sudoku