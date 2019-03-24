Puzzles: Week Four

Cryptic Crossword, Target, and This Way and That by Tournesol. Quick Crossword by Some Hack.

Cryptic Crossword

Across

2. Rather backwardly, you and the Italians do what the knights say in The Holy Grail (2,4)

7. Movie featuring ill-lit Monroesque leads (4)

8. Fellowship of Sobriety swaps hollow beer for top champagne (7)

10. Dealer mixed up with deep shit! (7)

12. Gary Oldman as Sirius, for example (4)

13. Mechanics’ Opera (6)

14. French morning (4)

16. Latin threeway with non-essentials (6)

17. Twilight, Eraserhead, Venom, Top Gun (7)

19. Odd angle is just a number (3)

21. There’s nothing healthy about this mutant display! (3)

22. Oscar, start exercising! Swim with us, motherfucker! (7)

23. Irishman says ‘I’ll lubricate’ (3)

25. Sailors in a local building (1,1,1)

27. Staffing a local bar (7)

29. Independence Day goes loudly onward (6)

31. See a corrupt faculty (4)

33. Swank’s slush trusts (6)

35. King Edward (4)

36. Spooner’s boyfriend supportive of no volunteer (3,4)

38. Reverend, Prof. Moses means 9 – 5 (7)

39. Orgasm together with me (4)

40. Get on the boat, auntie, but begin kneeling (6)

Down

1. Brood on rubbish (6)

2. Theatresports get even better (7)

3. Mahershala did acts containing Annie Hall’s catchphrase (2-2-2)

4. Employ those I’m talking to, reportedly (3)

5. Energetic bairn goes crazy in TV organisation (7)

6. Scattered newts run amok around riverhead (6)

9. Goblin motorcycle show (3)

11. One way to get out: bowl wildly without the ball (1,1,1)

15. Firstly, nab two heads of endive… on second thoughts, Scottish root veggies (5)

16. Carry my tailless animal symbol (5)

18. Bird is fair on her head (5)

19. Saying that ‘a dork eats first’ (5)

20. Big rising bolt (3)

24. UN in London say hell to half of Kentucky plagued by misfortune (7)

26. Sandra is a cow (7)

28. Directors cry, ‘serve up a tonic’ (6)

29. Police officer around redhead with a hat (6)

30. Streetcar absorbs you with Stella’s final suffering (6)

32. Confusion in irregular audio (3)

34. Socrates, Plato and Aristotle put their heads together in a bath (3)

37. You started getting into Religious Education for the bread (3)

Quick Crossword

Across

1. 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie (6)

5. Marx Brothers Comedy (4,4)

9. Sylvester Stallone, Woody Allen and Sharon Stone play this insects in 1998 flick (4)

10. Sandra Bullock Cyber Thriller ‘The ___’(3)

11. Happy, Thorin, and Gary Oldman in Tiptoes (6)

12. 1938 best picture winner ‘Life of ___ Zola’ (5)

13. Robert De Niro’s relationship to Anne Hathaway in this 2015 film (6)

15. Free Willy Animal, and notorious 1977 disaster movie (4)

16. George Clooney film, UP ______ (2, 3, 3)

19. Yorgos Lanthimos Film and canine cavity (8)

20. Animated Pirate Assistant (4)

22. 2003 animated film based off Errol Flynn classic character (6)

24. Jack Lemmon won an Oscar for ‘Save the ___’ (5)

26. Cher and Nicolas Cage star in ‘Moon___” (6)

28. Early Hitchcock film, ‘Jamaica ___’ (3)

29. Spielberg’s 1971 T.V. movie (4)

30. Ideology of Michael More (4-4)

31. Rocky’s Wife (6)

Down

2. French Actor from ‘Leon’, Jean ___ (4)

3. Whoopi Goldberg movie (6,3)

4. Director of Rules of the Game (6)

5. Spike Lee Joint (2,3,5,5)

6. 1961 Historical Biopic about Spanish figure ‘EL___’ (3)

7. Blaxploitation Staple (5)

8. Best Picture Winning Western (10)

13. The Storm, The Wild, The Woods (4)

14. Eddie Murphy and Rex Harrison character (2,8)

17. 1969 Counter Culture Road Trip film (4,5)

18. Director of Classic John Wayne Westerns (4)

21. ‘Who Killed Captain Alex’ movie is from this country “in which everyone knows Kung Fu” (6)

23. Actress Emily___ (5)

25. First Name of Psycho Actress (4)

27. British Youtuber in ‘Laid in America’ (3)

Target

This Way and That

Answers across and down are the same

1. 1997 film starring Rowan Atkinson

2. 2004 film dir. Jeff Schaffer: …Trip

3. 2012 film starring Ben Affleck

4. 1952 film dir. Fred Zinnemann: High …

*

*

*

*

*

SOLUTIONS

Cryptic Crossword

Target

Solution: CHINATOWN

This Way and That

1. BEAN

2. EURO

3. ARGO

4. NOON