Why Humpty Jumped

Content Warning: self-harm
Humpty D and a wall met on a hill
There was James, the Wall, a baby called Jack
Behind the wall, a girl prepared to kill
A farmer’s daughter bloodied and hacked
The mayor arrived and gleaned the scene
“It was Humpty’s fault — the fucking egg thing!”
“O be nice,” said James, “he’s a human being”
“Hello all,” spoke the wall, “Jack took a swing”
“Goo goo ga ga,” said Jack, “twas Humpty D”
Everyone turned and Humpty was silent
“Defend yourself, a reasonable degree?”
Humpty became scared, his thoughts turned violent
O the time had come for Humpty to leave
He jumped off the wall and the rest bereaved