US Studies Centre ad
Creative // Poetry

Why Humpty Jumped

A surreal poem on a classic character

tree with purple leaves Artwork by Annie Zhang
by

Content Warning: self-harm

Humpty D and a wall met on a hill
There was James, the Wall, a baby called Jack
Behind the wall, a girl prepared to kill
A farmer’s daughter bloodied and hacked

The mayor arrived and gleaned the scene
“It was Humpty’s fault — the fucking egg thing!”
“O be nice,” said James, “he’s a human being”
“Hello all,” spoke the wall, “Jack took a swing”

“Goo goo ga ga,” said Jack, “twas Humpty D”
Everyone turned and Humpty was silent
“Defend yourself, a reasonable degree?”
Humpty became scared, his thoughts turned violent

O the time had come for Humpty to leave
He jumped off the wall and the rest bereaved

Filed under:
MapleStory-Screen-233873-1

Economics is child’s play

By

sass

SASS executive removed and new elections called: USU Board

By

Elizabeth Broderick launched the review at a media conference in Sydney.

Secret component of Broderick Review withheld from public

By

Artwork by Millie Roberts

I love shorts

By