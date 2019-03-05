Why Humpty Jumped

Content Warning: self-harm

Humpty D and a wall met on a hill

There was James, the Wall, a baby called Jack

Behind the wall, a girl prepared to kill

A farmer’s daughter bloodied and hacked

The mayor arrived and gleaned the scene

“It was Humpty’s fault — the fucking egg thing!”

“O be nice,” said James, “he’s a human being”

“Hello all,” spoke the wall, “Jack took a swing”

“Goo goo ga ga,” said Jack, “twas Humpty D”

Everyone turned and Humpty was silent

“Defend yourself, a reasonable degree?”

Humpty became scared, his thoughts turned violent

O the time had come for Humpty to leave

He jumped off the wall and the rest bereaved