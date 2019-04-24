Calls for anti-corruption inquiry into Sydney Uni Sport and Fitness

The $28 million student organisation Sydney University Sport and Fitness (SUSF) may become the subject of an inquiry by the NSW anti-corruption watchdog after a complaint filed at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) alleged willing maladministration and breaches of the SUSF constitution.

Central to the allegations is former President Bruce Ross’ residential lease of a cottage on campus at below-market rates, a fact first uncovered by an Honi investigation in 2015 by former editor Alexi Polden.

This month, Honi revealed that across the 22 years Ross has resided in the property, only one rental review was conducted. The lease currently remains in a holding over status.

The lease, which was overseen by the SUSF Management Committee—including Finance Manager Aleksandra Pozder and Executive Director Robert Smithies—sees Ross pay $487 per week for a property on campus with 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A tribunal was told both Pozder and Smithies are employees of the University in a 2016 case fought by Polden.

The documents filed at the ICAC—which appear to have been lodged anonymously and in writing—allege that “Mr Robert Smithies, Executive Director of SUSF along with Ms Aleksandra Pozder, Financial Manager of SUSF have failed to properly execute their duties as employees of a NSW public sector agency.”

“Mr Ross provided favourable performance reviews and limited oversight of Mr Smithies’ work during his employment as a result of this arrangement,” the complaint reads, citing “senior office bearers of SUSF” as a source.

The University has been aware of issues within SUSF for quite some time.

Back in 2016, the University convened a governance review of SUSF headed by Tim Ebbeck of Ebbeck TIG Consulting.

The review’s purpose was to examine “the governance of SUSF, including… the roles of the Office Bearers and Management Committee, the Sports Foundation and the Trustees,” according to the terms of reference exclusively obtained by Honi.

The review was also tasked with considering whether to make SUSF a professional unit of the University with “the Director and staff to be made employees of the University, reporting to a member of the Senior Executive.”

The terms were rounded out with “matters likely to be of interest to the University in the context of the University’s strategies to enhance the student experience.”

Ebbeck had access to numerous background materials, including SUSF’s constitution, in reporting to Vice-Chancellor Michael Spence. Given this, the review likely touched on some of the issues raised in both the ICAC complaint and Honi’s coverage, and its findings were known by the University.

Beyond the review, the University learned of issues with the quality of SUSF’s corporate governance late last year when Secretary to Senate David Pacey attended a SUSF meeting. At the meeting, SUSF Vice President Ed Fernon questioned Smithies’ relationship with Ross, and potential conflicts of interest.

Despite the complaint, an investigation will only proceed at the discretion of the ICAC Assessment Panel.

A university spokesperson said the university would “cooperate fully with any ICAC investigation should one proceed,” but declined to comment on matters relating to the management of SUSF’s affairs.

“SUSF is an organisation which, while operating within the University, is independent from it,” the spokesperson said.

More to come.