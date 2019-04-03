Michael Spence to remain Vice Chancellor until 2022

The University of Sydney’s Vice Chancellor, Michael Spence, has accepted the invitation of the University Senate to remain in his position for a further four years until 2022.

In an announcement made today, Spence explained that he was “grateful to be able to continue to work with such high-calibre colleagues and students,” while chancellor Belinda Hutchinson declared that she was “delighted” by the news.

The announcement comes mere days after staff rallied against Spence and senior university management, passing a unanimous vote of no confidence against them for managerialist attacks on staff working conditions.

Spence has been in his current position since 2008, when he replaced former Vice Chancellor Gavin Brown. In his time in the position, Spence has come under fire numerous times by staff and students. In 2014, Spence was heavily criticised for his refusal to oppose the fee deregulation proposed by the Abbott Government. Last year, Spence suffered heavy resistance and criticism from staff in response to his approach with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation.

The University indicated that the Woollahra house where Spence currently resides, valued at $3.3 million, will be sold, and that Spence will move into a self-funded residence. Spence currently receives a salary of $1.4 million.

By 2022, Spence will have become one of the longest serving Vice Chancellors in the University’s recent history. The last Vice Chancellor to serve a 14 year term retired the position in 1981.