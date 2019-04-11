Puzzles: Week Six

Cryptic Crossword

Across

3. Bent Northern Irish college (3)

9. Harmonic assembly without any noisy musical leads (5)

10. Spooner’s gloomy, therefore makes some bread (9)

11. Purchase peasant’s tool for the audience, in Queen’s preferred mode of transport (7)

12. Most eager for crucial birdhouse, as reported (7)

13. Moonwalk (5)

15. Because the end of war ended Anne Frank (7)

17. Scottish man came back without ecstasy (3)

19. Three times around first milkshake (7)

21. Lake of the old cleaning product (3)

24. Acquit a besmirched cardinal with perverted loves (7)

26. Elgar composition exhibiting ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ (5)

28. Southern stew starts overflowing to Wellington (7)

30. In Marseille, I joined with a louse, endlessly desirous (7)

33. I run a jam organisation with Anthony Head. It’s dope! (9)

34. Greek character trapped between Asphodel and Tartarus (5)

35. Liberal even thinks of healthcare (3)

Down

1. Someone who doesn’t strike school children’s heads with a bottle opener (4)

2. Agree with Italian dog (6)

3. Your pricey meat is like piss (4)

4. Lies unusually in Mykonos, say (4)

5. Garbage barge (4)

6. Had he really revealed Bond? (6)

7. Engineering Euler fan is mournful (8)

8. Frolicking altogether (without Lear) in the Jewish area (6)

13. Quiet dam (3)

14. In architectural strike (3)

15. Grow great (5)

16. Good Napoleon leads the French on either side of the river (5)

18. Reverend might grab a sword (8)

20. Listener, listen to Cockney (3)

22. Ella has no bottom and six hands (3)

23. Authoritarian government tortured émigré (6)

25. Southern hill in European capital (6)

27. Egg the French Chrome Company (6)

29. Toybarn owner follows tops that exhibit colour (4)

30. Proclaimers love Miss Brodie (4)

31. Increases number of commercials about a type of binder (4)

32. Pothead follows bender with top nangs and peak crack (4)

Quick Crossword

Across

3. Controversial video-game (3)

9. Horny beast (5)

10. Mexican state (9)

11. Prejudice (7)

13. Founder of Scientology (7)

15. Two Hydrogen atoms, one Oxygen (5)

17. One who transmits a disease to others (7)

19. Midway: in medias … (3)

21. Formerly Burma (7)

23. Perceive optically (3)

26. Anilingus, cunnilingus, fellatio (4,3)

29. Tweedledum & Tweedledee, Fred & George Weasley (5)

32 Llama lookalikes (7)

34. Helpful ring on a tin (4-3)

37. Relating to the body & zones of arousal (9)

38. Using a system of numerical notation with a base of eight (5)

39. Glóin’s brother (3)

Down

1 Hermit or king (4)

2. Improvise (4,2)

3. Best ever (sporting colloquialism)

4. Billy Ray Cyrus hit: … Breaky Heart (4)

5. Angle (4)

6. Formerly Bombay (6)

7. Belvoir St, Globe, Belasco (8)

8. Heavy metal band: Iron … (6)

12. Egyptian sun god (2)

14. Greta Gerwig film: Frances … (2)

15. What is it good for? Absolutely nothing (3)

16. Big beam for battering (3)

17. Crude (5)

18. Music track altered from the original (5)

20. Mortal Kombat’s resurrected ninja (8)

22. Cart track (3)

24. Greek goddess of dawn (3)

25. Fawlty Towers actress: Prunella … (6)

27. Surname of family featuring in world’s longest-running soap opera (6)

28. Former lover (2)

30. Overall (2,4)

31. Alliance of twenty-eight countries, soon to be twenty-seven (1,1)

33. Pash (4)

34. Common Latin American currency (4)

35. 2016’s Best Picture, starring Dev Patel (4)

36. Defunct Usyd student magazine (4)

Target

Target Rules:

Minimum 4 letters

Proper nouns more than accepted

Word Wheel

Word Wheel Rules:

Use my shoddily-drawn picture clues to fill in the wheel’s rim with seven words, one letter in each segment. The first letter of each word is the last letter of its predecessor.

*

*

*

*

*

SOLUTIONS

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Target

Solution: ARGENTINA

Word Wheel

SHIP, PEAR, RAKE, EEL, LOCK, KOALA, ASS