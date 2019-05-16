Students Representative Council, University of Sydney
Công Của Bố

A poem about The Efforts of My Father.

Photography by Emma Cao.
by

You serve catfish on our table

drenched in fish sauce and fresh chili.

Fried like your skin was on those glaring summer days.

Supple like your lips if they could have spoken.

Glossy like your sweat that protruded in fear.

 

When it was alive like you are,

I wonder: was it shocked in its sanctuary like you were?

had it tried to escape, as you did?

 

When I chew, it clings to the roof of my mouth,

as do things you try to tell me,

things you wished you could only have imagined.

 

You say you lose your appetite after you finish cooking

but you do it anyway.

And we eat it, anyway.

