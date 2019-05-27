Foundations

The word “multicultural” likely had its heyday sometime in the 1990s in Australia. While debates on the perils of a so-called “Asian invasion” were had in Parliament House, thousands of non-white migrants moved to Australia. They moved not only from one country to another, but perhaps between states, or even from suburb to suburb. Among these thousands were our parents and grandparents, some of whom arrived even before the infamous nineties migration boom. Between us, we share a sense of nostalgia for the period of time during which our relatives found our feet in their new abodes – even though we weren’t necessarily alive at the time. That sentimental feeling is evoked by the pictures in this piece: an earnest sense of novelty, excitement and subdued fear.