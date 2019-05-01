I packed home in 10 kg suitcase

Shoved amongst make sure you pray 5 times

And make sure you call everyday

Home bursts at the seams

Held together by fibres and fear

of losing the known

I search for home amongst red soil

empty cul de sacs

I search for home in the skies

amongst the expanse of the milky way

in burnt sunsets

I find home in the laughs of big bellied men

In the steely resolve of short women

I find home in a bottle of chilli sauce

Eggs and rice

I find home in the struggle

In cracked backs, raw fingers, burnt skin

In steel caps and thongs

Of men missing shorelines

In pursuit of picket fences and respect

I make home in firsts

using a clothes dryer

in savouring solitude

the rebellion of my existence

staring men in the eye

I find comfort in their discomfort

I find it in surprised faces

hushed whispers

in looks

And sometimes I lose it there too

I lose home in between the quiet

I lose home in missed prayers and forgotten phone calls

amongst the unfamiliar

in the unfamiliar

Rediscovered

In the noise of backfired cars

In the sight of abandoned cars

Unnecessary arguments

Necessary wins

Friends who take care

Pages of books finally taken off reading lists

Rewritten

In the empty pages of notebooks

Finished stanzas

Told stories

memorialised

written

and packed

amongst home in a 10 kg suitcase