Peak medical research body asks USyd to investigate concerns

Former Reserve Bank Economist and well-known anti-sugar campaigner and Rory Robertson — who first exposed fundamental issues with the 2011 Australian Paradox study — is back, this time levying concerns towards a 2014 Charles Perkins Centre (CPC) study and Australia’s peak medical research body has asked the University of Sydney (USyd) to investigate.

The study, titled The Ratio of Macronutrients, Not Caloric Intake Dictates Cardiometabolic Health, Aging, and Longevity in Ad Libitum-Fed Mice was funded by a grant from the peak body, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), and published in the Cell Metabolism Journal.

25 unique diets — differing systematically in protein, carbohydrate, fat content, and energy density — were fed to mice to understand their impacts on lifespan. The paper contends, amongst other things, that low-protein, high-carbohydrate diets are associated with the longest lifespans in mice. The findings gained widespread publicity back in 2014 in the mainstream press.

The University of Sydney even advertised the findings in the Sydney Morning Herald last year as part of their “Unlearn” campaign.

Robertson’s concerns originated earlier this year when he wrote to the Journal’s editorial board, alleging the “misrepresentation of longevity results.” “Critically, the authors claim falsely that ‘median lifespan was greatest’ on diets ‘low in protein and high in carbohydrate.’ You can see that median lifespan was actually greatest on a diet high in protein (42%) and low in carbohydrate (29%),” said Robertson in the letter, shortly after he raised the same concerns with the consumer watchdog.

“The senior authors should formally retract the paper and then rewrite it, properly presenting and discussing the actual median lifespan results,” Robertson told Honi.

His concerns were subsequently rebutted by the University and described as “unfounded” by Professor Stephen Simpson, one of the authors of the study and Academic Director of CPC.

Robertson was at the centre of previous allegations against the 2011 Australian Paradox study authored by senior nutritionists at the University of Sydney. That study — described by Robertson as a “menace to public health” — found there was no connection between obesity and sugar intake.

Australian Paradox was used by the Australian sugar lobby, including the Australian Beverages Council to argue against a sugar tax, before scientists at the University of Western Australia found the study’s assertions to be based on incomplete data. An independent inquiry recommended a revision to the paper in 2014. That study went on to be investigated by the ABC.

A University spokesperson declined to comment on the progress of the University’s investigation but noted it was considering Robertson’s latest concerns in accordance with the University’s Research Code of Conduct and the Australian Code for the Responsible Conduct of Research.

“We note the authors of the [2014] paper continue to reject Mr Robertson’s claims as profoundly misconceived and unfounded.”

“No questions have been raised by members of the board or other members of the scientific community,” the spokesperson said.

Whether the mouse diet study turns out like Australian Paradox, only time will tell.